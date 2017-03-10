Votion's Portland Branch Leads in Revenue Production for Clientele & Expands Client Service Options

Contact

Cheyenne Carter

(503)746-4140

info@votionpdx.com Cheyenne Carter(503)746-4140

-- Votion's Corporate Marketing Distributors generated 40 million dollars combined in profit for clients during 2016. The Portland branch alone produced five million dollars of client revenue, making up approximately 13 percent of last year's revenue. "Our success is due to big-picture thinking," says Cassie B., C.E.O. of the Portland branch. She adds that "people must be willing to do the dirty work to achieve goals…and most aren't willing to put in that effort," which is what sets Votion's employees apart from other companies.The Portland branch is recognized for its creativity and outside-the-box thinking, making its team desirable to other branches for networking. During 2016, Votion was requested to be a part of several national test markets to expand current clients' products and services in those areas. Some of these locations were Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas. The Portland branch's direct-marketing campaigns ensured that client objectives were met. Due to Portland's help, several products and services were integrated permanently in those markets.Based on first quarter results, Votion is projected to achieve record profit for its clients in 2017.