Medicomp to Attend ACC.17 in Washington, DC on March 17-19

The 66th Annual Scientific Session & Expo is a gathering of leading cardiovascular professionals.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Medicomp, developer and manufacturer of TelePatchTM3-in-1 Monitoring System, is attending the American College of Cardiology's 66th Annual Scientific Session and Expo in Washington, DC on March 17-19. As an event with heavy influence, ACC.17 features around 300 exhibitors and cardiovascular attendees from countries across the world. Medicomp looks forward to meeting with other vendors, identifying growing needs of physicians worldwide, and showcasing its range of cutting-edge products and services, including TelePatch.

ACC.17 features many sessions and activities throughout the three-day expo intended to allow patients, clinicians, caregivers, and physicians to learn more about cardiology breakthroughs. With lunch and learn meetings, case studies, information sessions, scientific sessions, patient engagement, and the open vendor expo, there truly is something for every person involved in cardiology.

Medicomp is looking forward to sharing its most recent medical technology, TelePatch 3-in-1 Monitoring System. This one device serves as a Holter, a mobile cardiac telemetry, and a wireless event monitor. Information generated by TelePatch is shared with a dedicated team of healthcare professionals in three US-based Cardiac Monitoring Centers. These professionals flag anomalies and consult physicians.

Additionally, TelePatch has a unique design allowing patients to wear the monitor against the chest wall without sticky leads or wires. Along with increased comfort and a sleek design, TelePatch has a long lasting battery and cutting-edge adhesive that allows TelePatch to adhere for seven days or longer, even after being worn in the shower.

"We are really looking forward to attending ACC.17," says Danny Condra, Medicomp's product manager. "We hope to continue to share TelePatch with premier physicians, clinicians, scientists, and other medical professionals."

About Medicomp

Founded in 1981, Medicomp is recognized as a technology leader in the telemedicine industry, pioneering cutting-edge products and services, and developing new applications that result in better clinical outcomes across multiple specialties. Medicomp's clinical monitoring centers are staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year providing remote monitoring to patients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.medicompinc.com (https://medicompinc.com/), or call (800) 23-HEART.
