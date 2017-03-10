News By Tag
Just past its first anniversary, Westwood Place is almost sold out
Only seven new homes still available in community near Fort Myers beaches
The gated community opened in late 2015 on the serene preserve area south of Summerlin Road on Winkler Road in Fort Myers. Westwood Place provides a rare new construction opportunity near the beaches and world-class fishing that make Sanibel and Fort Myers a famous vacation destination.
Three home plans remain at Westwood Place, ranging from 1,983 to 2,583 square feet of living space, with prices starting in the high-$300s. Each offers the convenience of an open-concept, single-story layout. Luxury finishes include crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, eight-foot doors throughout, and brick paver driveways and lanais. These homes are designed for modern homebuyers who prefer functional storage, privacy and an elegant flow for entertaining friends and family.
Westwood Place offers quick access to shopping, golf, colleges, Healthpark Medical Center, Lakes Regional Library, as well as many choices for casual and fine dining. Travel to work, the Southwest Florida International Airport, and areas north and south to Tampa and Naples are also convenient via nearby U.S. 41 and I-75. Bicycle and walking paths border the front of the community.
A furnished, decorated model is open for viewing seven days a week at 8705 Westwood Oaks Place in Fort Myers. For a tour, call sales agent Noelle Graff at (239) 839-7195
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
