Modern kids toy brand, Hudson's reveals 10 fun facts about the beloved xylophone
Modern, online kids brand, Hudson's provides today's little ones with traditional toys for play. Musical toys such as a xylophone strengthen a child's brain while they are having fun. Here are 10 fun facts about this historic instrument.
10 Fun Facts about the Xylophone:
1. A xylophone is a musical instrument made up of a row of wooden bars of graduating lengths. The bars are struck with one or more mallets to produce a sharp, short, high pitched sound. Similar instruments made with metal bars, like Hudson's version, are technically called a Glockenspiel.
2. Glockenspiel is a German word translated to 'bell play'. It was named this because the sound that is created by striking the metal bars with mallets is reminiscent of the sound of bells.
3. Historians believe that the xylophone originated in Southeast Asia, although many forms of the xylophone are found in Africa. The oldest known xylophone dates back to 2000 BC.
4. The xylophone is part of the percussion family.
5. The different lengths of the xylophones bars are what make each sound different when struck with a mallet. Longer bars will generate lowers notes while shorter bars will produce a sharp, high note.
6. Mallets can be made of wood, rubber or metal.
7. The sound of Fred Flintstones' twinkling toes in the well-known cartoon series, The Flintstones, was created by the xylophone.
8. The first time a xylophone was played as part of an orchestra was in Engelbert Humperdincks' 1983 opera of Hansel and Gretel.
9. Professional xylophone musicians can play the instrument with four mallets! (Two in each hand!)
10. Popular modern musicians and bands, including Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles used in a number of their famous hits.
Hudson's has compiled these facts about xylophones to share the remarkable impact one toy can have on a children's growth and development.
For more information or images for your publication, please contact Karsha Green at karsha@hudsonsco.com or +447840962410. Alternatively, visit www.hudsonsco.com.
