Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'KEystone 8'
Stark Sound Lab has just released its third album of 2017 'KEystone 8' an original collection of R&B tunes featuring the sounds of vintage Moog instruments.
KEystone 8 is an R&B record that was inspired by the bygone era when the telephone landline was king. From Partyline Blues to Rotary Dial to Long Distance, this album is sure to get your feet moving and your fingers walking.
Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, many of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.
KEystone 8 shows the many sides of Stark Sound Lab.
Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Composed by Stark Sound Lab
Album Art by SpaDogs
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Andy Stark
Digital Distribution - Stark Records
The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. Keystone 8 is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.
-Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records
at iTunes –
Canada: https://itunes.apple.com/
USA: https://itunes.apple.com/
At Amazon -
USA: https://www.amazon.com/
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Official Websites –
http://starkrecords.ca
http://starksoundlab.ca
Facebook and Twitter –
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://twitter.com/
Contact
Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
***@starkrecords.ca
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
