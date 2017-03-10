 

Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'KEystone 8'

Stark Sound Lab has just released its third album of 2017 'KEystone 8' an original collection of R&B tunes featuring the sounds of vintage Moog instruments.
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Moog inspired experimental electronic music project that primarily creates Progressive Rock music and soundtracks, has just released its third album of 2017 'KEystone 8'.

KEystone 8 is an R&B record that was inspired by the bygone era when the telephone landline was king. From Partyline Blues to Rotary Dial to Long Distance, this album is sure to get your feet moving and your fingers walking.

Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, many of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.

KEystone 8 shows the many sides of Stark Sound Lab.

Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.
Composed by Stark Sound Lab
Album Art by SpaDogs
Arranged by Andy Stark
Performed by Andy Stark

Digital Distribution - Stark Records

The Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. Keystone 8 is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.

-Primrose Cornwall
Staff Writer
Stark Records

at iTunes –
Canada: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/stark-sound-lab/id1157...
USA: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/stark-sound-lab/id1157...

At Amazon -
USA: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A163856011%2Ck%3Astark+sou...
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?rh=n%3A77197031%2Ck%3Astark+so...

Official Websites –
http://starkrecords.ca
http://starksoundlab.ca

Facebook and Twitter –
https://www.facebook.com/StarkSoundLab/
https://www.facebook.com/RealStarkRecords
https://twitter.com/starksoundlab
https://twitter.com/thestarkrecords

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12627027/1
Source:
Email:***@starkrecords.ca Email Verified
