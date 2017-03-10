 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice David M. Medina Joins Chamberlain Hrdlicka

 
 
HOUSTON - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- National law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka today announced that Justice David M. Medina has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in the litigation section.

"We are pleased to welcome Justice Medina to our litigation team. His experience as a litigator, general counsel and as a Texas Supreme Court Justice will be an invaluable asset to our firm," said Wayne Risoli, managing shareholder of Chamberlain Hrdlicka.

Justice Medina brings a wealth of litigation experience and in-depth expertise in trial and appellate courts to his new position with Chamberlain Hrdlicka. From 2004 through 2012, he served as Justice of the Texas Supreme Court. Prior to his service on the Texas Supreme Court, he was associate general counsel for a major corporation overseeing litigation worldwide. He has also served as adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law and as a State District Judge of the 157th Court in Harris County. At Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Medina will focus on cases for litigants at the trial and appellate courts in both the state and federal systems. He will also offer mediation and arbitration services.

Medina graduated from the Texas State University in San Marcos with a bachelor's degree in science. He received a law degree from the South Texas College of Law and a LL.M. degree in international and global studies from the University of Texas School of Law. Throughout his career he has received numerous recognitions for his professional and community achievements, including 2010 Judge of the Year from the Mexican American Bar Foundation of Texas, 2010 Latino Judge of the Year from the Hispanic National Bar Association, the 2011 Visionary Award from the National Hispanic Professional Organization and the 2012 Public Service Award from the South Texas College of Law Alumni Association.

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. Go to http://www.chamberlainlaw.com to learn more

