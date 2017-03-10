News By Tag
Brightfield Marketplace Event: Developing Solar on Landfills and Brownfields
Attend an Innovative and Illuminating Two Day In-Person National Pop-Up Solar Marketplace this Summer in Chicago
Tremendous and continuous innovation in solar technologies is opening new possibilities on properties across the county. It's no longer always necessary to physically break ground to install solar power production, for example, and these ballasted and ground mounted systems are perfect applications for landfills. Innovation has also driven down cost and size requirements, making projects more economic and suitable for a larger number of sites–sometimes as small as a single acre.
This limited seat brightfield marketplace event will connect property owners, project managers, developers and dealmakers who will lead the next phase of solar's bright future forward. The conference's unique and innovative format includes market-making, mixer and educational events designed to both encourage solar development generally and connect individuals directly toward furthering specific opportunities. Participants will engage in planned mini-meetings, allowing everyone to have real conversations about potential opportunities and collaborations.
Attendees can participate in networking round robins as well as seminars and learning opportunities designed for each group along two separate tracks. Landowners will discover how to convert contaminated, blighted and marginal property into clean energy assets, while solar developers will learn to navigate the brownfield, landfill and Superfund landscape. And because innovation is opening new opportunities on some small urban sites, there will be a half day urban track devoted to building solar energy on smaller brownfields in inner cities.
This is the year's can't-miss solar marketplace event for anyone leading the redevelopment of a brownfield/landfill OR if you are a renewable energy developer looking for development opportunities or to learn about the development potential of the nation's marginal spaces.
Join BL in Chicago at this two-day, limited seat event where brownfield/landfill owners and renewable energy developers from across the country will connect and discuss the creation of the next generation of clean power projects to build a new and productive future using our most underutilized lands.
Free registration for the first 75 brownfield/landfill owners!
Space is limited, so please register today at http://events.trcsolutions.com/
Where/when: Chicago, June 12 - 13, 2017
Location/venue:
About TRC (NYSE TRR): Pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a national engineering, consulting and construction management firm providing integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. We serve a broad range of clients in government and industry, implementing complex projects from initial concept to operations. TRC has over 4,100 technical professionals and support personnel at more than 120 offices throughout the U.S. Our clients depend on TRC's multidisciplinary teams to design solutions to their toughest business challenges in the energy, environmental and infrastructure markets.
About Brownfield Listings: BrownfieldListings.com is a two-in-one national property market and project platform dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of real estate with reuse challenges. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S. Tag your property or project's solar potential by simply using the Brightfield tag.
