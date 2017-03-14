 
The New England Center for Children Presents Research on Behavior Analysis at APBA Convention

Workshop, Paper and Posters on Behavior in Children with Autism to be Given at 7th Annual Association of Professional Behavior Analysts Convention, New Orleans, March 23-24
 
 
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today they will be presenting research at the 2017 APBA Convention in New Orleans, LA, on March 23-24. The Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA) is a premier industry group for the advancement of applied behavior analysis (ABA).

The following presentations will be given by NECC staff. Session times and locations are available in the APBA Convention program guide, available at www.apbahome.net.

·         Workshop: Automatic positive and negative reinforcement: Repetitive behavior and anxiety. Presented by W.H. Ahearn.

·         Paper: An evaluation of behavior sampling procedures for event recording. Presented by M. Clark.

·         Poster: Characterizing changes in play behavior for toddlers with autism following EIBI. Presented by D. Parry-Cruwys, A. Wright, and R. MacDonald.

·         Poster: An evaluation of a punisher assessment for decreasing automatically reinforced problem behavior. Presented by A. Verriden, E.R. Roscoe, D. Fredericks, and H. Wiggins.

·         Poster: Play engagement skills in 1-year-old children with autism before and after early intensive behavioral intervention.  Presented by A. Wright, D. Parry-Cruwys, and R. MacDonald.

The Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and advance the science and practice of applied behavior analysis. APBA carries out that mission by annual conference and regional meetings, educational resources, and government and industry relations. Additional information is available at www.apbahome.net.

Earlier this month, The New England Center for Children received the 2017 Award for International Dissemination of Behavior Analysis from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA), the peer academic organization of ABA.

About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a world leader in education, research, and technology for children with autism. For more than 40 years, our community of teachers, researchers and clinicians have been transforming lives and offering hope to children with autism and their families. NECC's award-winning services include home-based, day, and residential programs; public school partnerships and consulting; the John and Diane Kim Autism Institute; and the ACE® ABA Software System used by more than 4,620 students in 24 states and nine countries. NECC received the  2017 Award for International Dissemination of Behavior Analysis from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA). A 501c3 non-profit, The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and also operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at http://www.necc.org.

Media Contact
Michele Hart
(508) 481-1015 ext. 4049
***@necc.org
