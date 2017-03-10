 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

James Murphy, III Joins Halff as Water Supply Planner

 
 
James Murphy III
James Murphy III
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that James Murphy, III, who is recognized nationally as an expert in water law and policy, has joined Halff as a water supply planner.

James has more than 25 years of experience in regional water planning, and he brings a holistic perspective on how different sources of water and communities of interest can be integrated to reduce cost, drought exposure, and environmental risk.

James comes to Halff from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, where he served as executive manager for Water Resources and Utility Operations. While overseeing 80 percent of GBRA's projects and employees, he also directed GBRA's legislative and policy efforts with staff and members of the Texas Legislature, including drafting legislation important to South Central Texas. James has prepared and delivered testimony before the legislature, state agencies, and elected officials; and presented at numerous legal and professional associations, including the Texas Water Conservation Association, the National Water Supply Alliance, and the National Water Resources Association. James was recently recognized as a "Global Water Leader" by Global Water Intelligence at its annual conference in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to GBRA, James served at the Trinity River Authority of Texas as general counsel, ethics officer, manager of the TRA's land acquisition program, and secretary of the board of directors.

James received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Tulane University.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.

