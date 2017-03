Premier Assurance Group names David Amorozo as Operations Supervisor

End

-- Global insurance company Premier Assurance Group (PA Group) has named David Amorozo operations supervisor for the company's Life and Investments Division."With more than nine years of experience in health insurance, David has a proven track record of driving new business by implementing strategic improvements,"said Sulma Torres, vice president of administration. "His pursuit of excellence and propensity towards teamwork are invaluable assets that will be essential in delivering innovative and quality service to the investment market.""I was attracted by the novelty of PA Group's products and the mission of identifying and implementing efficiency opportunities within the division," said Amorozo.Amorozo was previously a commercial insurance executive at Tecniseguros S.A., Ecuador's leading insurance broker. In his new capacity, he will direct and oversee the Life and Investments Division's client services department and supervise the client support team.Amorozo earned an M.B.A., with a specialization in marketing and strategy, from the Université Sophia Antipolis in Nice, France. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in foreign markets and marketing as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a specialization in commercial engineering, from Universidad de las Américas in Quito, Ecuador.From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com