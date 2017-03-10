News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Assurance Group names David Amorozo as Operations Supervisor
"With more than nine years of experience in health insurance, David has a proven track record of driving new business by implementing strategic improvements,"
"I was attracted by the novelty of PA Group's products and the mission of identifying and implementing efficiency opportunities within the division," said Amorozo.
Amorozo was previously a commercial insurance executive at Tecniseguros S.A., Ecuador's leading insurance broker. In his new capacity, he will direct and oversee the Life and Investments Division's client services department and supervise the client support team.
Amorozo earned an M.B.A., with a specialization in marketing and strategy, from the Université Sophia Antipolis in Nice, France. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in foreign markets and marketing as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a specialization in commercial engineering, from Universidad de las Américas in Quito, Ecuador.
About PA Group
From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse