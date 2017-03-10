News By Tag
OAKWOOD ISLAND by Angella Cormier & Pierre C Arseneault
Named 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist - Adult Fiction/Horror
As part of their mission to discover, review, and share the best books from small, university, and indie publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Reviews hosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2016, and are submitted to Foreword Reviews for award consideration. Selections were narrowed down by Foreword's editors from over 2,200 individual titles spread across 65 categories.
"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the choice was more difficult this time around due to the high quality of submissions,"
"Shadow Dragon Press is very excited about this recognition for Oakwood Island," said Geoff Habiger, Senior Partner at Shadow Dragon Press. "Being chosen as a Finalist highlights the quality of work and innovation that authors Angella Cormier and Pierre Arseneault put into their book. We are proud to have partnered with Angella and Pierre to bring Oakwood Island to the public."
Finalists are moved on to final judging by an expert panel of librarians and booksellers curated specifically for each genre who will determine the books that will be named Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winners. Winners in each genre—along with Editor's Choice winners, and Foreword's INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago on June 24, 2017.
About the Authors
Angella Cormier grew up in St. Antoine, a small town in southeast New Brunswick. This is where her love of reading and writing were born. Her curious nature about everything mysterious and paranormal helped carved the inspiration for her current passion of writing horror and mystery stories. She is also a published poet, balancing out her writing to express herself in these two very opposing genres. Angella is the mother of two boys as well as an established freelancer in graphic design.
Pierre C Arseneault, the youngest of eleven children grew up in the small town of Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada. He fulfilled a childhood goal in 2004 and became a published cartoonist. His first published work of fiction was in 2013; a collection of short stories called Dark Tales for Dark Nights; written in collaboration with Angella Cormier. Sleepless Nights, a collection of short stories published in 2014 followed. Pierre currently lives in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
About Shadow Dragon Press: Started in 2014, Shadow Dragon Press is an imprint of Artemesia Publishing, and focuses on publishing quality work in horror, supernatural, sci-fi, and fantasy fiction. As a micro-press we focus on publishing a few high quality titles a year. Shadow Dragon Press is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
About Foreword: Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc., d.b.a Foreword Reviews, is an independent media company featuring a Folio: Award-winning print magazine, stable of e-newsletters, and an online platform. Foreword exclusively covers small, university, and independent (non "Big 5") publishers, the books they publish, and the creators they work with. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, and has employees and writers all over the world.
A complete list of finalists can be found at: https://awards.forewordreviews.com/
