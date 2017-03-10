OAKWOOD ISLAND by Angella Cormier & Pierre C Arseneault

Named 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist - Adult Fiction/Horror

Oakwood Island

Contact

Geoff Habiger

***@artemesiapublishing.com Geoff Habiger

End

-- Shadow Dragon Press is pleased to announce thathas been recognized as a finalist in the 19th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.As part of their mission to discover, review, and share the best books from small, university, and indie publishers (and authors), independent media companyhosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2016, and are submitted tofor award consideration. Selections were narrowed down byeditors from over 2,200 individual titles spread across 65 categories."Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the choice was more difficult this time around due to the high quality of submissions,"said Victoria Sutherland, publisher of. "Each new book award season proves again how independent publishers are the real innovators in the industry.""Shadow Dragon Press is very excited about this recognition for," said Geoff Habiger, Senior Partner at Shadow Dragon Press. "Being chosen as a Finalist highlights the quality of work and innovation that authors Angella Cormier and Pierre Arseneault put into their book. We are proud to have partnered with Angella and Pierre to bringto the public."Finalists are moved on to final judging by an expert panel of librarians and booksellers curated specifically for each genre who will determine the books that will be namedINDIES Book of the Year Award winners. Winners in each genre—along with Editor's Choice winners, andINDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago on June 24, 2017.grew up in St. Antoine, a small town in southeast New Brunswick. This is where her love of reading and writing were born. Her curious nature about everything mysterious and paranormal helped carved the inspiration for her current passion of writing horror and mystery stories. She is also a published poet, balancing out her writing to express herself in these two very opposing genres. Angella is the mother of two boys as well as an established freelancer in graphic design., the youngest of eleven children grew up in the small town of Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada. He fulfilled a childhood goal in 2004 and became a published cartoonist. His first published work of fiction was in 2013; a collection of short stories called; written in collaboration with Angella Cormier., a collection of short stories published in 2014 followed. Pierre currently lives in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.: Started in 2014, Shadow Dragon Press is an imprint of Artemesia Publishing, and focuses on publishing quality work in horror, supernatural, sci-fi, and fantasy fiction. As a micro-press we focus on publishing a few high quality titles a year. Shadow Dragon Press is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Founded in 1998,Magazine, Inc., d.b.a, is an independent media company featuring a Folio: Award-winning print magazine, stable of e-newsletters, and an online platform.exclusively covers small, university, and independent (non "Big 5") publishers, the books they publish, and the creators they work with.is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, and has employees and writers all over the world.A complete list of finalists can be found at: https://awards.forewordreviews.com/finalists/2016/Title:Publisher: Shadow Dragon PressCategory: Supernatural Horror/Horror/Occult & Supernatural/Thrillers/SupernaturalPublication:August 2016Distribution:Ingram BooksISBN: 978-1-932926-53-8 (paperback)978-1-932926-52-1 (eBook)Price: $15.95 quality paperback228 pages