News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Physician Leaders Gathering in NYC to Sharpen Leadership Skills and Prepare for the Futur
"It's important for us as the only organization dedicated to supporting and educating on physician leadership to provide the platforms to not only develop and augment personal leadership and management skills, but also to support them in gaining insights on how to lead and manage the necessary changes within their clinical delivery systems," said Dr. Peter Angood, MD, president and CEO of the American Association for Physician Leadership.
The Annual Meeting concludes on Sunday, April 23 and closes with topics such as Health Policy Under the New Administration - What to Expect in the Next Four Years, and The Influencer- The New Science of Leading Change. The association's stance is that, at some level, all physicians are considered as leaders and are best poised to lead change in health care.
"Physicians are natural stewards of the clinical delivery enterprise — and the primary managers of health for populations, which makes them best-suited to lead adaptive initiatives, innovative strategies and novel campaigns designed to improve and manage the inevitable changes that await our health care systems," Angood said.
The association's Annual Meeting provides keynote speakers and workshops in addition to over 40 peer-led learning labs discussing contemporary challenges and innovative solutions. Spring Institute courses include Preparing for the CEO Role, Three Faces of Quality, Strategic Thinking, Planning and Decision Making for Physician Leaders, and a Physicians in Management Series (https://shop.physicianleaders.org/
To learn more about the association's Spring Institute and Annual Meeting, visit: http://www.physicianleaders.org/
###
About the American Association for Physician Leadership®
The American Association for Physician Leadership® is the only professional organization dedicated to providing education, career support and advocacy to support physician leaders as they create transformative solutions within the rapidly evolving field of health care. Founded in 1975, the nonprofit association has educated thousands of physicians worldwide and has members in 46 countries at varying stages of their careers. The association is known for its award-winning magazine, the Physician Leadership Journal, its continuing medical education (CME) courses, and its Certified Physician Executive (CPE) certification program. Based in Tampa, Florida, the association is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing education credits, and by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management to award CPE certification. Learn more online at physicianleaders.org, by email at info@physicianleaders.org, or call 800-562-8088.
Contact
Lesley Valentin
***@physicianleaders.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse