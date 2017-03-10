 
Axalta Experts Discuss Coatings Solutions at Work Truck Show

 
 
Axalta Powder Coatings North America
 
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will feature its Imron® Elite and EliteShield XPC coatings at North America's largest work truck event, the National Truck Equipment Association's (NTEA) Work Truck Show, held at the Indiana Convention Center on March 14-17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Axalta experts will be available to discuss with attendees Axalta technologies, services and solutions available to work truck customers.

An iconic brand, Imron Elite provides hard working trucks premium quality finishes with superior durability and excellent chemical resistance. It is available in more than 18,000 color formulas. Axalta's EliteShield XPC is designed to deliver an extremely durable, protective coating and is ideal for use in a wide variety of commercial applications. Stop by booth #102 for more information and to see how Axalta can work for you.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information, visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
John Wray
***@axaltacs.com
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings North America
Email:***@axaltacs.com
