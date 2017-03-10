News By Tag
Axalta Experts Discuss Coatings Solutions at Work Truck Show
An iconic brand, Imron Elite provides hard working trucks premium quality finishes with superior durability and excellent chemical resistance. It is available in more than 18,000 color formulas. Axalta's EliteShield XPC is designed to deliver an extremely durable, protective coating and is ideal for use in a wide variety of commercial applications. Stop by booth #102 for more information and to see how Axalta can work for you.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
