Certified Nutraceuticals Assigned European Union Distribution To Aceto Health Ingredients Gmbh,

-- Company:Contact:Telephone: (951-600-3899)Email: asalkayali@certifiednutra.comWeb-Site:– March 16, 2017 - Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the assignment of Certified Nutraceuticals specialty ingredients distribution to Aceto Ingredients Gmbh, of Hamburg,Germany to manage the growing European Union Market.Aceto Health Ingredients based in Hamburg Germany is part of the Nutritional division of Aceto Corporation and distribute quality health ingredients to the dietary supplement, functional food, pet food and cosmeceutical market. Aceto Corporation, incorporated in 1947, is an international company engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Aceto functions as a virtual manufacturing company; distributing more than 1,100 chemicals used principally as raw materials or finished products. With business operation in ten countries, Aceto's global reach is distinctive in the industry, enabling the Company to source and supply quality ingredients on a worldwide basis. Leveraging local professionals, Aceto source more than 700 products and have subsidiary, offices and technical support worldwide. Aceto offer solutions for product and production challenges, while assisting with quality assurance, government approvals and compliance. All of these value-added services allow Aceto's customers to be more responsive to their end use customers and more competitive in the global marketplace.Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed Patented100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II,Hydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane,-grapevine extract antioxidant featuring the newly discoveredconsidered to have more antioxidant effects beyond resveratrol,Natural Pharmaceutical Food Grade Hyaluronic acid synovial fluid to lubricate healthy joints,- 25% Hydroxytyrosol powder extracted from organic olive leaf with the highest ORAC value of any botanical ingredient discovered to date, and our patented- Collagen Type I, II, V, X and Mucopolysaccharides for keeping tendons healthy and flexible. Plus,– is the only affordable scientifically validated ingredient for Telomere health support and our newest invention- Hydrolyzed Coastal Jellyfish Collagen Types I.II.V. , Powder.For more information and availability, please contact our sales team at Aceto Health Ingredients Gmbh, Hamburg Germany.P: 0049 (0) 40 22 70 26 0F: 0049 (0) 40 22 70 26 26Email: aelo@de.aceto.com ( mailto:cauclair@ de.aceto.com (http://www.certifiednutra.com/)