Certified Nutraceuticals Aasigned European Union Distribution To Aceto Health Ingredients Gmbh,
Contact: A.S. Alkayali
Telephone: (951-600-3899)
Email: asalkayali@
Web-Site: www.certifiednutra.com www.aceto.com
CERTIFIED NUTRACEUTICALS AASIGNED
EUROPEAN UNION DISTRIBUTION TO
ACETO HEALTH INGREDIENTS Gmbh, HAMBURG- GERMANY
San Diego, California – March 16, 2017 - Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the assignment of Certified Nutraceuticals specialty ingredients distribution to Aceto Ingredients Gmbh, of Hamburg,Germany to manage the growing European Union Market.
Aceto Health Ingredients based in Hamburg Germany is part of the Nutritional division of Aceto Corporation and distribute quality health ingredients to the dietary supplement, functional food, pet food and cosmeceutical market. Aceto Corporation, incorporated in 1947, is an international company engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of Human Health products, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Aceto functions as a virtual manufacturing company; distributing more than 1,100 chemicals used principally as raw materials or finished products. With business operation in ten countries, Aceto's global reach is distinctive in the industry, enabling the Company to source and supply quality ingredients on a worldwide basis. Leveraging local professionals, Aceto source more than 700 products and have subsidiary, offices and technical support worldwide. Aceto offer solutions for product and production challenges, while assisting with quality assurance, government approvals and compliance. All of these value-added services allow Aceto's customers to be more responsive to their end use customers and more competitive in the global marketplace.
Certified Nutraceuticals specializes in innovative quality collagen and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health. We developed Patented kollaGen II-xs™100% Chicken Sternum Collagen Type II, kollaGenI.V.X Hem™Hydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane, Revers♥e-vine®
For more information and availability, please contact our sales team at Aceto Health Ingredients Gmbh, Hamburg Germany.
P: 0049 (0) 40 22 70 26 0
F: 0049 (0) 40 22 70 26 26
Email: aelo@de.aceto.com
www.aceto.com www.certifiednutra.com
Media Contact
Abdul Alkayali
9516003899
***@certifiednutra.com
