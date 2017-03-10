 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Nationally Recognized Wilderness Medicine Course Comes to Knoxville

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Prime Medical Training is hosting a Wilderness First Responder course that has brought students from all over the country from March 11-19th! This course is being held at Ijams Nature Center where students get extensive practice in the woods learning how to treat illnesses/injuries when they are 2-3 days from help.

"We are proud to partner with NOLS Wilderness Medicine which is known as the number one outdoor educator in the nation", said Andrew Randazzo, founder of Prime Medical Training. "This is a fantastic opportunity for college students to be able to earn 3 credit hours in a little over a week".

·      This is the third year Prime has sponsored the WFR course

·      24 students are in attendance as far as Missouri

·      This is the only nationally recognized WFR course in East Tennessee

·       This is part of our committment to only offer the best-of-the-best when it comes to training.

You can learn more about this course at https://primemedicaltraining.com/classes/wilderness-first....

Contact
Andrew Randazzo
***@primemedicaltraining.com
End
Source:
Email:***@primemedicaltraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Wilderness Medicine, Wilderness First Responder
Industry:Education
Location:Knoxville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Services
