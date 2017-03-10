News By Tag
Nationally Recognized Wilderness Medicine Course Comes to Knoxville
"We are proud to partner with NOLS Wilderness Medicine which is known as the number one outdoor educator in the nation", said Andrew Randazzo, founder of Prime Medical Training. "This is a fantastic opportunity for college students to be able to earn 3 credit hours in a little over a week".
· This is the third year Prime has sponsored the WFR course
· 24 students are in attendance as far as Missouri
· This is the only nationally recognized WFR course in East Tennessee
You can learn more about this course at https://primemedicaltraining.com/
