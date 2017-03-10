News By Tag
Calling All Artists: 45th Annual Gypsy Caravan
Memorial Day Shopping Event is Looking for Merchandise and Food Vendors
Gypsy Caravan is a nationally recognized fair that attracts more than 10,000 shoppers eager to find bargains and unique treasures galore as one of the largest vintage, craft and antique markets in the Midwest. Vendors come from more than 12 states with an incredible selection of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, fashions, crafts and much more. Proceeds from the event support St. Louis Symphony music education programs, reaching tens of thousands of students each season.
There are 400 merchandise and food vendor booth spaces available both indoor and outdoor. For merchandise vendors, indoor spaces are 10"Wx12"D and outdoor spaces are 10"Wx18"D. For food vendors, 16'W x 18'D (size of two parking spaces) booth size is available outdoor only with an additional 8'W x 18'D space available for purchase. Multiple spaces may be ordered. The entire event space is handicap accessible. Spaces often sell out and are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would like to be located by another vendor, the contracts must be submitted at the same time.
For Merchandise Vendors:
· A Missouri Sales Tax License Number (ID Number) is mandatory. To obtain an ID number, complete the MO Department of Revenue Form 2643S, available online at dor.mo.gov/forms/
· Vendors intending to offer sample food products must apply for a St. Charles County Government Temporary Food Facility License Application. There is a $50 fee attached to sampling prepackaged food.
· Tents, tables, chairs and hand-trucks are not available for rent through the SVA; vendors must bring their own items.
· Three (3) wristbands are included with the booth space fee. Additional wristbands are $10 each.
· Vendors who bring any vehicle(s) in or out of the exhibition area will be charged an access fee of $100 per vehicle. Vehicles must be parked within their booth space or designated parking area.
Important Entry Dates (Contracts must be postmarked by the dates below) are: On-Time Entry: April 14, 2017; Late Entry: May 21, 2017; Last-Minute Entry: May 28, 2017; Event Set Up is May 28, 2017. Fees will vary depending on postmarked entry date:
· Booth Fees for Indoor Space: Arena Floor (12'Wx10'D)-
· Booth Fees for Indoor Space: Concourse (12'Wx10'D)- On-Time: $180; Late: $230; Last-Minute:
· Booth Fees for Outdoor Space (10'Wx18'D)-
For Food Vendors:
· Providing the SVA with a copy of Proof of Insurance is mandatory.
· Food vendors must prepare all non-prepackaged food onsite at the event and in accordance with the St. Charles County Health Department.
· Vendors must remain open for business from 7:00am until 4:00pm on Monday, May 29, 2017.
· Electrical service is NOT available at the event. Vendors needing electrical service must bring generators.
· Because of an exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola, only Coca-Cola products are allowed for sale on the campus of The Family Arena.
· Vendor may purchase ice from the St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association at $5 for each 20lb. bag
· Four (4) wristbands are included with the booth space fee. Additional wristbands are $10 each
Important Entry Dates (Contracts and full payment must be postmarked by the dates below) are: On-Time: April 1, 2017; Late: May 13, 2017; Last-Minute:
· Outdoor Space (16'W x 18'D)- On-Time: $500; Late: $600; Last-Minute:
· Additional Space (8'W x 18'D)- On-Time: $250; Late: $300; Last-Minute:
Both Merchandise Vendor and Food Vendor registration for Gypsy Caravan 2017 is still available. Vendors can either fill out and pay online via the form on the website (https://www.stlsymphony.org/
About Gypsy Caravan
Starting in 1973, Gypsy Caravan has raised more than $3.8 million in support of the St. Louis Symphony and its mission to enrich people's lives through the power of music. The SVA hosts the traditional Memorial Day event with the proceeds benefiting the STL Symphony and its free community and music education programs. For more information follow the STL Symphony on Twitter at @slso and #slsoGypsy or visit: www.stlsymphony.org/
