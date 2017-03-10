 
Three Ways Talking Flashcards Improve Learning Results For Students With Hearing Loss

 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Redwood Technology, Inc. announces the release of Version 7.1 of SpeakToYourMind, its text-to-speech flashcard app for Windows 10. The new version has many improvements and introduces two assistive technology features for highlighting and captioning each word of a flashcard as the word is spoken by the software to improve the learning experience for the student with hearing loss.

Hearing loss is a major public health issue in the Unites States. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, approximately 23% of Americans aged 12 years or older (over 38 million people) are directly affected by mild, moderate, severe, or profound hearing loss.

The good news, as reported by the National Institutes of Health, is advances in digital technology, such as software with built-in assistive technology features, can greatly help people with hearing loss enhance their daily lives, including their learning activities.

SpeakToYourMind has several built-in accessibility features to help students who comprehend better when they can hear and see highlighted and captioned text simultaneously while learning.

First, SpeakToYourMind uses the female and male text-to-speech voices built into Windows 10 to speak a flashcard question and answer out loud. Students with varying degrees of hearing loss benefit from the speech accessibility feature by using their auditory sense to learn by listening.

Second, the new highlighting feature is synchronized with the voice, so each word is highlighted as the flashcard is being spoken to provide greater assistance in following the text. The word highlighting accessibility feature helps students increase their attention span and learning retention.

Third, the new captioning feature is also synchronized with the voice, so as the flashcard is spoken, each word is captioned in real time in a separate area of the screen. The word captioning accessibility feature improves reading and listening comprehension and increases vocabulary and word recognition for students.

The addition of two new assistive technology features, highlighting and captioning, combined with the text-to-speech accessibility feature, improves and expands upon SpeakToYourMind's already powerful learning capabilities while also providing useful talking flashcards for students with hearing loss.

SpeakToYourMind is a self-study flashcard app for Windows 10 trusted by students to create and learn their flashcards. Built-in proven learning techniques, such as active recall and confidence based assessments, help students achieve successful learning results. Various learning methods, such as reading and/or listening to the flashcards, let students use their visual and auditory senses to enhance study efforts. By mixing and matching learning techniques and methods, SpeakToYourMind gives students a wide variety of effective study options to personalize their learning environment to match their learning strengths and moods and keep studying interesting.

SpeakToYourMind is recognized by Microsoft as "Windows 10 Compatible" software. To learn more about SpeakToYourMind or to download a free trial version and experience how this modern flashcard software helps all students, with or without hearing loss, achieve their learning goals, please visit our website at http://www.speaktoyourmind.com.

Editorial evaluation copies of SpeakToYourMind available upon request.

Mike Comyns
***@theredwoodtouch.com
