NikSoft Names Brig. Gen. Balan Ayyar Principal Strategic Advisor RESTON, Va. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- NikSoft Systems Corporation announced the appointment of retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Balan Ayyar as principal strategic advisor. In this role, Balan will advise the firm and its leadership team on the competitive environment, partnerships with leading firms, development of core capabilities, and engagement with public and private sector leadership.



Balan is the president and CEO of Percipient.ai, a Silicon Valley-based advanced analytics firm focused exclusively on delivering artificial intelligence products and services to solve the most pressing intelligence and national security missions.



Manesh Gupta, founder and CEO of NikSoft, said, "Balan has a deep passion to improve the power of information and data available to the warfighter. We are very excited to work with Balan as we expand our cyber and data analytics support of our federal government clients."



Balan added, "Team NikSoft has a rare combination of client centered leadership and innovative thinking; it's a joy to be working with such an inspired team."



About NikSoft



Founded in 1998 with the vision of providing innovative software and efficient solutions to the federal government, NikSoft delivers real value to customers who want to improve government operations and mission effectiveness.



