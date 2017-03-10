News By Tag
AECOM Celebrates International Women's Day with Week-Long Festivities
At the #BeBoldForChange wall display, employees were encouraged to share a picture or story of a bold woman in their life. The events also included educational and inspirational films like the Vernā Myers TED Talk on "How to Overcome Our Biases (https://www.ted.com/
"International Women's Day and the whole week of celebrations at AECOM was about reminding the women in our office that each of them has the power to influence positive change," said Wendy Lopez, senior vice president, Texas area manager for AECOM. "We believe in supporting, enabling, elevating and respecting each other and encouraging one another to be bold."
In addition to the team building activities throughout the week, the office collected new and unused toiletries, women's hygiene products and make-up to donate to the local Genesis Women's Shelter.
About AECOM
AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $17.4 billion during fiscal year 2016. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM (https://twitter.com/
