Houston Office Furniture Dealer Expands Inventory
Systems Office Furniture, a premier Houston Office Furniture leader in new and used furniture, expands their product listings
In addition to supplying a wide range of new and used office furniture products, the company has begun stocking sit stand workstations.
Also referred to as sit stand desks, these work surfaces adjust easily to allow the user to sit or stand at any height. This versatility reduces back pain and other physical symptoms of prolonged sitting.
Available in either electric or hydraulic versions, these sit stand workstations can be placed anywhere in an office. The hydraulic versions are great for the middle of a room where these is no power source available, or if there are limited outlets. The electric version will raise and lower with the press of a button. In line with its current philosophy, Systems Office Furniture is offering both new and used versions of these adjustable height desks to its customers for below retail cost.
Systems Office Furniture, a proud leader in Houston office furniture, serves the area both with its online store and its showroom, conveniently located in College Station.
To see SOF's inventory of adjustable standing desks, visit their online office furniture store at https://usedcubicleshouston.com/
