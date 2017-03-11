News By Tag
Lehigh Valley Tech Solutions Provider Among "Most Promising Companies in Education Technology"
KDG, creators of the higher education inbound marketing tool ReachBright, made CIOReview's annual listing of the top companies in ed tech.
"Being recognized among such a distinguished and elite group of companies is an honor," says Kyle David, CEO of KDG.
This title is bestowed annually upon 20 companies who have placed themselves at "the forefront" of education technology and who have impacted the marketplace with their innovations.
Not only was the company recognized by the national business publication, but it also received a glowing profile in CIOReview's March issue. The profile cited the company's creation of the inbound marketing for higher education tool ReachBright as one of the many reasons for its distinction.
ReachBright is the first and only tool of its kind in the higher ed industry. It combines the power of web analytics, targeted email, and social media to deliver tailored and engaging messages to prospects, students, and alumni. The software can also keep track of fundraising efforts and gifts made by individuals so that schools have a growing list of their most engaged donors. Every feature a school may need to boost its enrollment and increase its engagement is seamlessly integrated into the inbound marketing tool.
"We've dedicated a lot of time and energy into ReachBright,"
In addition to the acclaimed enrollment management tool, the tech company also performs higher ed web design, higher education crowdfunding, and IT support.
More information about ReachBright can be found at the company's website: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly The Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education and has worked with some of the largest and oldest private institutions in the country. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni participation, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at www.kyledavidgroup.com
