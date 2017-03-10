News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Helix Launches Executive Search Services For Medical & Health Tech Sectors
Consulting division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Staffing ,Recruiting,Headhunter ,Executive Search Services For the Healthcare ,Health Tech ,Insurance Sectors
Helix's Headhunter team adheres to a simple approach to evaluate a Job Applicant's Profile .Upon receiving Resumes from the prospects ,the Human Resources Team of Helix thoroughly reviews all aspects of the CV/Resume ,makes a note of questions to be asked during an Interview and Schedules Telephonic and /or Face to Face Interview.Senior Professionals with domain knowlege evaluate the candidates Expertise including Communication and Interpersonal Skills .List of shortlisted candidates is shared with the HR Team of the Employer for further action .
Helix is currently offering Executive search services across the UK /EU for the Healthcare ,Pharmaceutical ,Medical Device Cosmetic,Food ,Nutritional ,Insurance ,Contract Research and Educational sectors .
Helix is actively promoting Vocational Education to enhance the skills and knowledge of the workforce of these key sectors .
Employers looking for Recruitment support from Helix Research Center Ltd may contact its support team by email : support@
Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse