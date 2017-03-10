 
Industry News





Helix Launches Executive Search Services For Medical & Health Tech Sectors

Consulting division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Staffing ,Recruiting,Headhunter ,Executive Search Services For the Healthcare ,Health Tech ,Insurance Sectors
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It is a well known fact ,Human Capital is more important than even working capital for growth and stability of an Enterprise.Hence ,identifying ,hiring and retaining skilled and experienced workforce is one of the key factors for Success or Failure of an Organisation.While evaluating Profile of a Job Seeker for an exiisting Vacancy ,several factors have to considered besides applying principles of Ergonomics.Being aware of Manpower hiring and retention related issues ,Helix Research Center has developed capabilities to thoroughly  evaluate the expertise of Job Applicants decide whether or not the candidate is suitable for the Employer and Vice Versa.

Helix's Headhunter team adheres to a simple approach to evaluate a Job Applicant's Profile .Upon receiving Resumes from the prospects ,the Human Resources Team of Helix thoroughly reviews  all aspects of the CV/Resume ,makes a note of questions to be  asked during an Interview and Schedules Telephonic and /or Face to Face Interview.Senior Professionals with domain knowlege evaluate the candidates Expertise including Communication and Interpersonal Skills .List of shortlisted candidates is shared with the HR Team of the Employer for further action .

Helix is currently offering Executive search services across the UK /EU for the Healthcare ,Pharmaceutical ,Medical Device Cosmetic,Food ,Nutritional ,Insurance ,Contract Research and Educational sectors .

Helix is actively promoting Vocational Education to enhance the skills and knowledge of the workforce of these key sectors .

Employers looking for Recruitment  support from Helix Research Center Ltd may contact its support team by email :  support@helixresearchcenterworld.com

Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
Email:***@helixresearchcenterworld.com Email Verified
Human Resources, Recruitment, Executive Search
Human resources
Kensington - London, Greater - England
Services
