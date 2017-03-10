Save The Date: Annual Gypsy Caravan Celebrates 45 Years!

Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017 located at The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Nikki Abernathy

***@blacktwigllc.com Nikki Abernathy

-- On Memorial Day, the St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association (SVA) will presentfor its 45straight year, a St. Louis holiday tradition. A city within a city is created for upwards of 10,000 shoppers eager to find bargains and unique treasures galore as one of the largest vintage, craft and antique markets in the Midwest. This shopper's paradise, on May 29,will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles, Missouri.Because Gypsy Caravan is a nationally recognized fair, vendors come from more than 12 states with an incredible selection of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, fashions, crafts and much more. Something is bound to catch every shopper's eye, capture their hearts and whet their appetites; delicious food and beverages are also available for purchase.Proceeds from the event support St. Louis Symphony music education programs, reaching tens of thousands of students each season.The handicap accessible location allows for both indoor and outdoor booth spaces with more than 200 vendors displaying their wares. The indoor arena floor, concourse level and south parking lot will be transformed as Gypsy Caravan offers over 300 outdoor vendor spaces and more than 100 indoor vendor spaces. The comfort of air conditioning and seating on the concourse level will be available for both the vendors and shoppers to rest and cool off.Gypsy Caravan shoppers will have access to more than 2,500 free parking spaces adjacent to the event site. Due to the success the past two years, two off-site locations will be available for additional free parking with round trip transportation in luxury air-conditioned motor coach shuttles. If shoppers plan to arrive after 9 a.m., The SVA encourages shoppers to use the off-site parking and shuttles for transportation. The event will run more motor coaches during peak hours to ensure travel times are even smoother. Travel time to the event is approximately 15 minutes from off-site shuttle locations.Early Bird admission from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is $20, while General Admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is $10. Discounted Admission wristbands will be available at a 10% discount when purchased at any local Dierbergs Market beginning May 1: Early Bird $18; General Admission $9. Children under 13 are free. No pets allowed. A Shopper's Guide will be available for the first 10,000 shoppers.Both Merchandise Vendor and Food Vendor registration for Gypsy Caravan 2017 are still available. Please visit the website for more information:Take I-64 W/US-40 W to I-270 N. Take exit 16 for Page Avenue toward Missouri D. Keep left at the fork, and follow the signs for MO-364 W/St. Charles. Then take exit 14 for Upper Bottom Road/Arena Parkway and turn right onto Arena Parkway/S River Road.Take 1-70 E/US-40 E toward St. Louis. Follow I-70 E and take exit 229, then turn right onto S 5St in St. Charles. Drive to Arena Parkway/S River Road.