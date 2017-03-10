 
Miami Marketers will be "Making The Brand" during Miami Music Week

The Ovation Agency will host brand marketers offering practical strategies for music makers during an insightful panel to be held during Winter Music Conference at The Royal Palm, South Beach
 
 
"Making The Brand" - #WMC2017
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ovation Agency, an artist branding firm from Southern California, has been tapped to bring elite marketers together for "Making The Brand", an insightful panel during the 2017 edition of Winter Music Conference in Miami. Moderated by entertainment marketing executive Thornell Jones, Jr., the panel will feature an international forum of marketing and branding superstars who will provide practical brand development strategies for music makers. Featured panelists include Rudy Duthil - The Results Driven Agency for #TeamHennessy, Dion Baez - Marketing Manager for UBER, Sebastiaan Hooft - CEO of Warmth Music, Corey Andrew - Coco JoJo Music, Wayne "Mr. Trombone" Perry - Performing Artist, and Jenny Lee Molina - President of JLPR.

"Making The Brand" will occur on Thursday, March 23rd at 3:30PM at the Royal Palm, South Beach Miami. Open exclusively to conference registrants of the 2017 Winter Music Conference, the attendance is expected to reach capacity similar to past editions. Registration is available at http://www.wintermusicconference.com. For information on The Ovation Agency visit http://www.theovationagency.com.

Source:The Ovation Agency
