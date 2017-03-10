News By Tag
Miami Marketers will be "Making The Brand" during Miami Music Week
The Ovation Agency will host brand marketers offering practical strategies for music makers during an insightful panel to be held during Winter Music Conference at The Royal Palm, South Beach
"Making The Brand" will occur on Thursday, March 23rd at 3:30PM at the Royal Palm, South Beach Miami. Open exclusively to conference registrants of the 2017 Winter Music Conference, the attendance is expected to reach capacity similar to past editions. Registration is available at http://www.wintermusicconference.com. For information on The Ovation Agency visit http://www.theovationagency.com.
Thornell Jones
***@gmail.com
