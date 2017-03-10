 
News By Tag
* Texas Chicken
* Fried Chicken
* Churchs Chicken
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Texas Chicken® Continues Middle East Expansion with First Restaurant Opening in Oman

Texas Chicken® has opened its first restaurant in Oman, which marks continued fulfillment of the company's objective to become the largest fried chicken franchise in the Middle East.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Texas Chicken
Fried Chicken
Churchs Chicken

Industry:
Food

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Chicken® made history this month when it announced the opening of a new restaurant in Oman – the first ever in that country. The restaurant, which started welcoming guests on March 15, reflects continued progress on the brand's goal to become the premier fried-chicken franchise in the Middle East. The newest Texas Chicken restaurant is the first one opened under an agreement with multinational enterprise, The Olayan Group, to open five restaurants in Oman. Currently, The Olayan Group operates more than 40 Texas Chicken restaurants in the UAE and in the Western region of Saudi Arabia.

"We are proud to be able to bring our 65-year history as a leading quick service brand into new areas of the Middle East," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President, International Business and Global Development for Texas Chicken. "The QSR concept has been around for nearly 40 years in this region, and the heritage and reputation of Texas Chicken allows it to really stand apart through the quality, wholesome, delicious foods we offer. We expect strong market response to continue as we keep expanding throughout Oman."

The five restaurants set to open in Oman are just a portion of 63 new Texas Chicken restaurants planned over the next several years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

"Development Agreements, such as the one we have with The Olayan Group, are essential to helping us achieve our ambitious international expansion goals," Moralejo continued. "The Olayan Group has proven to be a key strategic developer and operator in the successful execution of our mission of bringing quality food and beverages, as well as an exceptional experience, to customers across the globe."

About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brandsspecialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.  Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion.  For more information, visit www.churchs.com.  Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact
Ink Link Marketing
diego@inklinkmarketing.com
End
Source:Church's Chicken
Email:***@inklinkmarketing.com
Posted By:***@inklinkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas Chicken, Fried Chicken, Churchs Chicken
Industry:Food
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ink Link Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share