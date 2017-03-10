Henderson Franklin Welcomes Michael Versnik to Tort & Insurance Litigation Team

Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Michael Versnik

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Michael Versnik has joined the firm as an attorney in the Tort & Insurance Litigation division.Versnik is an experienced trial lawyer, focusing his civil and insurance litigation practice representing individuals, policyholders, corporations and insurance companies against bodily injury claims and construction defect claims. He handles cases in state and federal court, as well as at the appellate level. Earlier in his career, Versnik served as a plaintiff's personal injury and commercial litigation attorney. His experience working on both sides of the aisle uniquely positions him in his evaluation and defense of tort- related claims.Prior to his legal career, Versnik served as a YMCA professional director. He graduated magna cum laude from Webber International University with a bachelor of science in business administration degree where he was an academic all-conference and academic all-American baseball player. He earned his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law, graduating cum laude and obtaining certifications in sports law and legal research, writing and drafting. Versnik can be reached at 239-344-1249 or by email at michael.versnik@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Versnik, visit www.henlaw.com.