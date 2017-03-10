News By Tag
Genuine Hosts HackBeanpot 2017 to Inspire the Next Generation of Digital Innovators
Boston's Leading Digital Agency Welcomes New England's Largest Non-Profit Intercollegiate Hackathon – Connecting Tomorrow's Developers with Boston's Tech Industry
Sponsored and presented by Genuine, the 2017 HackBeanpot competition features an immersive weekend-long workshop bringing together Boston's up-and-coming collegiate developers to learn about new technologies and work intensively on software and design projects of their choice. Participating teams of all skill levels will show off their coding prowess and compete to create original projects incorporating APIs and services from companies such as Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, Spotify and Twitter. Winning projects, which are awarded prizes in various categories, will be judged based o original coding and design skills that articulate clear use cases for each team's final product.
"We're thrilled to host this year's HackBeanpot competition,"
Now in its fifth year, HackBeanpot emphasizes creating a diverse event, uniting college students around New England to work and learn as a team all while harnessing their creativity to develop something truly original. The three-day event also features a variety of presentations and hands-on workshops led by members of the region's most prominent tech companies and start-ups. Additionally, each company provides mentors to help teams navigate through the development process of their projects or provide a boost to give a product that final push through the proverbial finish line.
"Our organization's mission is to encourage intercollegiate inclusiveness by creating a weekend of technological innovation where hackers of various backgrounds and skill levels can unite, compete and learn," said Nick Rioux, President of HackBeanpot. "The way we see it, hackathons aren't about what you know going in, but what you gain coming out of the experience."
Many hackathons focus on specific themes or problems that need to be solved, with winners picked on how a project best solves a particular issue. HackBeanpot avoids this philosophy in favor of letting each team work on their own projects, this year with an added spotlight on "#InventTogether,"
"After partnering with Genuine and learning about their mantra, "Invent Together," we thought that incorporating the expression as this year's HackBeanpot theme was a perfect fit as it truly encapsulates the essence of our hackathon," said Rioux.
This year's HackBeanpot will feature participants from the Bay State's most esteemed universities and a variety of others from the New England and Greater-New England area. Tickets are currently on sale and can be reserved here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Genuine
Since Genuine's founding in 2005, the company has invented and launched digital experiences for the world's most innovative brands. A member of the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Genuine's reach extends to serving brands around the world, including Welch's, UL, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, Akamai, Red Hat. Their mantra, "Invent Together," keeps the agency true to its core values, and fosters a collective determination to create the best user-driven, digital-first experiences that challenge and lead industry categories. Genuine's offices are located in Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. To learn more visitwww.wearegenuine.com.
About HackBeanpot
Since its founding in 2013 by a group of students from Northeastern University in Boston, MA, HackBeanpot has become one of the largest intercollegiate hackathons in all of New England. The annual three-day HackBeanpot mission is to create an environment in which individuals come together to work on technological projects and broaden their knowledge while also engaging in various development-
Media Contact
Genuine
4132448999
dgould@wearegenuine.com
