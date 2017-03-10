News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben & Jerry's at The Collection at RiverPark Serves Fans Fun Flavors and Free Ice Cream
Free Cone Day 2017 is Coming to The Collection at RiverPark!
The company was founded on the idea that business has not just the opportunity, but also the responsibility to give back to the community. Free Cone Day is a long standing tradition when it comes to benevolent acts, and as Jerry said, "If it's not fun, why do it?" The annual anniversary merges the two founding principles and demonstrates that giving back to the community is just as sweet as free ice cream.
So the biggest question is, what flavor will you have on Free Cone Day?
ABOUT BEN & JERRY'S
As a social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit. Ben & Jerry's incorporates Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community and became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation)
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse