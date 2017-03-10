 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Ben & Jerry's at The Collection at RiverPark Serves Fans Fun Flavors and Free Ice Cream

Free Cone Day 2017 is Coming to The Collection at RiverPark!
 
 
Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's
 
OXNARD, Calif. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Ben & Jerry's fans can mark April 4th on their calendars as the 2017 Ben & Jerry-est day of the year: Free Cone Day! For the past 38 years, Ben & Jerry's has opened Scoop Shops to dish out free ice cream to fans, thanking them for being so uniquely awesome. To make Free Cone Day even sweeter, Ben & Jerry's is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "breakfast in bed." Ice-cream lovers can finally enjoy their favorite morning munchies with these new cereal splashback flavors: Frozen Flakes, Fruit Loot and Cocoa Loco. Fans are invited to Ben & Jerry's at The Collection at RiverPark, located at 2752 Seaglass Way in Oxnard, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to join in on the company's long-time tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support.

The company was founded on the idea that business has not just the opportunity, but also the responsibility to give back to the community. Free Cone Day is a long standing tradition when it comes to benevolent acts, and as Jerry said, "If it's not fun, why do it?" The annual anniversary merges the two founding principles and demonstrates that giving back to the community is just as sweet as free ice cream.

So the biggest question is, what flavor will you have on Free Cone Day?

ABOUT BEN & JERRY'S
As a social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit. Ben & Jerry's incorporates Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community and became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in over 35 countries in retail, franchised Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.4MM in 2016 to support efforts to improve social and environmental justice throughout the United States. For the inside scoop on Ben & Jerry's visit www.benjerry.com.

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.

