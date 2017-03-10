News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tyddyn Llan Nominated for Top Restaurant Award
Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan Restaurant with Rooms has been shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year category in the prestigious Great British Food Awards.
Other restaurants on the shortlist of 11 include Dinner (Heston Blumenthal), Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Midsummer House (Daniel Clifford) and The Hand & Flowers (Tom Kerridge).
Comments Bryan Webb: "Of course it is flattering to be nominated and to be in such auspicious company. But for me it has always just been about cooking good, unfussy food, using excellent ingredients – local wherever possible.
"The Michelin star was never coveted, but we were awarded it all the same, and have held it now for seven years; so at least our consistency is solid. We are in a wonderful location, at the foot of the Berwyn Mountains and somewhat secluded.
"But, despite that, we have many regulars, some living locally, and others who travel from every corner of the UK to come and enjoy a short break with us in one of our comfortable rooms. Let's hope they all vote for us!"
In addition to its reputation for excellent cuisine, Tyddyn Llan is also renowned for its incredibly diverse wine list, which was rated 'Wine List of the Year' in the 2016 Good Food Guide.
In addition to the standard lunch and dinner menus, Bryan also offers a six course and nine course tasting menu (£75 and £90 respectively)
Current dishes include artichoke soup, dressed crab and langoustine with avocado, fennel and radish salad, parfait of foie gras and chicken livers, griddled scallops with cauliflower purée, pancetta, caper and raisin dressing, leek risotto with truffles, Label Anglais chicken and venison with goat's cheese gnocchi and creamed swede, and hake with laverbread sauce.
Dessert choices include pannacotta with blood oranges and grappa, prune and almond tart, and chocolate cheesecake.
There is currently a special offer of an overnight stay which includes homemade shortbread and tea on arrival, the six-course tasting menu in the evening, and full breakfast the following morning. The package costs from £115 per person (two sharing) with accommodation in a standard room.
Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).
Bryan's latest book, Not Bad for a Taff, telling the story of his 40 years at the stove, with recipes from each decade, is available now from A Way With The Media (£25).
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse