Taylor Guitars Sign On As Silver Sponsor For 2017 NY Guitar Show & Exposition

6th Annual Expo Set To Invade Freeport, LI April 22nd & 23rd, 2017
 
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The NY Guitar Show & Exposition (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1405764&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyguitarexpo.com%2F) again proudly announces Taylor Guitars (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1405764&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylorguitars.com%2F) has stepped up to retain its Silver Sponsorship of the 6th annual event, recognizing the impact of a growing regional guitar expo spearheaded by founder/promoter Richard Johnson.

David Kaye, Taylor's trade show manager, notes "We continue to see good exposure and success by sponsoring the NY Guitar Show, and this year have even larger plans to be announced shortly."

"Again I can't thank David and Taylor Guitars enough for seeing what we truly are trying to accomplish here in the NY Metro region, becoming the preeminent show in the northeast. This has been our goal from day one and we cannot grow this way without the support of major companies and industry giants like Taylor Guitars," said Johnson."

Kaye adds, "Taylor guitars will give away a guitar both days of this year's expo to some lucky attendee. We really enjoy the NY Guitar Expo as we get quality time to interact with our owners as well as the general public. The show is all about attendees getting to play different models that they might not see at their local shop."

About Taylor Guitars:

Established in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug, Taylor Guitars has evolved into one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium acoustic and electric guitars. Renowned for blending an innovative use of modern technology with a master craftsman's attention to detail, Taylor guitars are widely considered the best sounding and easiest to play in the world. The company was a pioneer of the use of computer technology, lasers and other high-tech tools and machinery and today, Bob Taylor is widely recognized throughout the musical instrument industry as the visionary acoustic guitar manufacturer.

NY Guitar Show & Exposition:

The 2017 NY Guitar Show & Exposition at the Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. in Freeport, NY on April 22 & 23, 2017 features the new Les Paul Exhibit new, vintage, used instruments , new & vintage guitar & amps, local dealers/music stores, custom builders and major manufacturers.

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382 (tel:(516)%20435-8382)) Rich@NYguitarexpo.com (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1405764&sid=26...)or VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: RickEberle@gmail.com
