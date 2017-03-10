Tree Giveaway to give up to 10,000 Trees to Louisville High School Freshmen

Local environmental groups partner together to give away up to 10,000 trees to Freshmen at Louisville High Schools.

-- This isn't your standard tree giveaway… Many people, tree-lovers included, look down at tree sapling giveaways. That's in part because of the highly variable (though usually perceived low) rate of survival of the trees in their first few years. However these tree giveaways are vital, as even at a 90% failure rate, they are far more economical than the public or community plantings which commonly utilize trees above six-feet tall ().This marks the second year of this particular type of giveaway, which originally grew out of a neighborhood association in the Highlands. Once again in March volunteers will be packaging trees and taking them to high school freshman. With just a few dollars spent on each tree, this program has the potential to achieve more than 5,000 hardwoods for Jefferson county in a single month.Josh White plans to change the perception of these tree sapling giveaways with a new spin on an old program. First, White is making sure to give away protective UV degrading mesh, HDPE trunk guards, and bamboo stakes with each tree; materials that are all designed to get the yield of the giveaway to exceed 50% survival. Second, he's taking the treesthe recipients. Through this giveaway, up to 10,000 high school freshman will become the recipients of trees this year.The program will be administered by TreesLouisville and is being funded by MSD, Louisville Metro Council, and the Sierra Club. Josh White has spearheaded several tree plantings in the Highlands resulting in several hundred trees planted thus far."For the same amount of money used to yield 350 trees over the past 3 years, we will achieve a yield of approximately 5000 in a single month. These types of giveaways are the most economical and sustainable way to combat canopy loss and establish a yearly replenishment for lost trees," says White.