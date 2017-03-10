Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to commercial and residential general contractor

Contact

Tabitha David

***@sunacquisitions.com Tabitha David

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a general contracting business that specializes both in commercial and residential construction. The Business was started in 1988 and has developed multiple streams of income that keep revenues consistent.Clients have come to know the Business for providing an exceptional work product and fulfilling its role in a timely manner. The Business has outstanding relationships with customers on both the commercial and residential fronts. The Company has developed relationships several commercial and multi-unit accounts which has resulted in considerable recurring revenue annually. Additionally, the Business has maintained great relationships with trustworthy sub-contractors that it works with on a regular basis.A new or existing general contractor would appreciate the exposure to national accounts that this Business adds. Further, the Business offers a way to have recurring revenue while using existing contacts and experience to gain additional accounts.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603