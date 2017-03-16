 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Storyboard That Integrates With ClassLink

ClassLink Users Can Now Use Single Sign on with Storyboard That
 
 
Classlink + Storyboard That= Teacher Happiness
Classlink + Storyboard That= Teacher Happiness
 
BOSTON - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Adding students to your Storyboard That account just got a lot easier! In addition to Google and Office 365 single sign on (SSO) options, Storyboard That is pleased to announce that ClassLink has been added to the list as well. This partnership empowers more educators and administrators to access Storyboard That in their classrooms.

ClassLink OneClick enables single sign-on access to the web, Windows, and Google applications, and instant access to files at school and in the cloud. ClassLink OneRoster easily and securely delivers class rosters to publishers and platform providers using open standards. Accessible from any device, ClassLink is ideal for BYOD, 1:1, and emerging tech environments.

ClassLink CEO, Berj Akian, praised the partnership, saying," We're excited that teachers and students using ClassLink now have OneClick access to such an innovative platform." Akian continued, "Storyboard That represents the right kind of partner for ClassLink, one that not only cares about giving students and teachers a voice, but also recognizes the importance of ensuring they can find resources with ease."

Storyboard That is a favorite among teachers, schools, and districts. With over 3 million storyboards created, students love the ability to easily create storyboards with a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts. Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM.

Kate Hassey, Storyboard That Marketing Director, echoed Akian's sentiments, stating,"We care deeply about giving schools new and exciting resources that reinforce key literacy and comprehension skill, which is why partnering with ClassLink makes so much sense."

About ClassLink

ClassLink (https://www.classlink.com/) empowers your students and teachers with instant access to their learning resources. ClassLink® OneClick® includes a library of over 5,000 single sign-on apps and instant links to file folders at school and on Google, Office 365, and Dropbox cloud drives. ClassLink OneRoster™ easily and securely delivers class rosters to any publisher using open technology standards. ClassLink Analytics gives decision makers the usage data they need. Accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone, ClassLink is ideal for 1to1 and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives.

About Storyboard That

Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com) empowers educators and students in creating storyboards, comics, & graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.

Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2017
