Storyboard That Integrates With ClassLink
ClassLink Users Can Now Use Single Sign on with Storyboard That
ClassLink OneClick enables single sign-on access to the web, Windows, and Google applications, and instant access to files at school and in the cloud. ClassLink OneRoster easily and securely delivers class rosters to publishers and platform providers using open standards. Accessible from any device, ClassLink is ideal for BYOD, 1:1, and emerging tech environments.
ClassLink CEO, Berj Akian, praised the partnership, saying," We're excited that teachers and students using ClassLink now have OneClick access to such an innovative platform." Akian continued, "Storyboard That represents the right kind of partner for ClassLink, one that not only cares about giving students and teachers a voice, but also recognizes the importance of ensuring they can find resources with ease."
Storyboard That is a favorite among teachers, schools, and districts. With over 3 million storyboards created, students love the ability to easily create storyboards with a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts. Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM.
Kate Hassey, Storyboard That Marketing Director, echoed Akian's sentiments, stating,"We care deeply about giving schools new and exciting resources that reinforce key literacy and comprehension skill, which is why partnering with ClassLink makes so much sense."
About Storyboard That
Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com) empowers educators and students in creating storyboards, comics, & graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.
