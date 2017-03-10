News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alternative Reggae/Hip-Hop Rockers Oogee Wawa To Drop New EP "High N Tight"
Following MP3 Leak of the Week Feature by Reggae-Rock News Giants "The Pier", The Band Announced New EP at The End of The Month With Release Show Saturday, April 1st in Miller Place, NY
2016 was an exciting year for the band, who headed out on their Island Hopper Tour in January, hitting stops in FL and the U.S. Virgin Islands, then conquering a string of epic shows which included opening for reggae legends Steel Pulse (http://uid13737.fan-
Now into a brand new year, they've been hard at work in the studio tracking "High N Tight". As M.C. Jesse Lee Roenbeck recently told The Pier "We record everything in house, our guitarist JP Aceto engineers and produces all of our stuff and then we come in and nit pick". On its first single and it's overall message, he continues "'Give Up The Ganja' is a relatable topic in today's age. Too many people are given a hard time for enjoying a little smoke. One of my daughters has Cerebral Palsy and trying to get CBD oil for her seizures in NY is incredibly hard, illegal and expensive, and that is ridiculous! This is by no means an anti-police song, more of a 'Hey most people smoke weed and don't cause any problems' song."
For the band's FULL EPK, ClickHERE
Before officially starting Oogee Wawa-MC Jesse Lee Roenbeck of Centereach, JP Aceto on guitar and vocals of Baiting Hollow, Chad Chadwick on bass of Selden, and Nick Loiodice on drums and vocals of Smithtown were friends just messing around playing the bar scene so many Long Island musicians know and clamor to on nights and weekends to get a little bit of that adrenaline pumping, big-or-small crowd cheering rush that comes with performing live. Forming in 2008, the band began playing consistent shows to ever-growing crowds before the release of their first LP- 2012's "Ride Waves", and as their momentum got going they quickly became the island's in-demand alternative reggae act from Long Beach to Montauk. Adding Keyboard/Horn player Frank Stark in 2015, they've continued to soldier on and add to their enormous fan base from coast to coast!
Adding to Their Already Stellar Merch' Collection, the Band Recently Announced New Hats and an Assortment of New Glass Courtesy of Long Island Glass!
Upcoming Shows:
Sat. March 18th @ 1 Oak on Elm w/The Elovators & The Feel Goods , Manchester, NH
Fri. March 24th @ The 8x10 w/Higher Education & Never Ending Fall, Baltimore, MD
Saturday, April 1st @ Recipe 7 (EP RELEASE SHOW!), Miller Place, NY
As Creative Control Magazine recently put it- "To hold a successful party, you need loud, invigorating music that will fulfill the host's one requirement:
Get ready, as the band continues to spread their good vibes worldwide and keep that party going, they drop new EP "High N Tight" in just a few short weeks and rock their release show Saturday, April 1st at Recipe 7 in Miller Place, NY!
For More Info on the Band, VISIT:www.OogeeWawa.com
OR
Facebook.com/
Twitter.com/
Reverbnation.com/
Youtube.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse