National Gift Card Welcomes New CIO
· Enhancing NGC's world-class gift card security practices and technology
· Working alongside CEO Adam Van Witzenburg in developing an overall IT vision
· Fostering an IT organization that continues to create competitive advantage and aid in delivering customer success.
· Bringing fresh technology innovation to NGC's strategic roadmap as a leading B2B global gift card company
· Directing the technology interconnection among NGC's global gift card fulfillment offices
Dreger joins NGC as an accomplished and innovative IT executive with more than two decades of experience in senior IT positions. His most recent role was Vice President, IT Infrastructure and Data Integration at ArrowStream, a leading innovator in supply chain management technology based in Chicago.
He has also held positions in the Chicago area as Director, Information Technology, at Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley and Co. as well as at Metropolitan Bank Group. Brian earned his MBA from Southern Illinois University and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems Technology from SIU.
"We believe that Brian will help focus NGC's ever-expanding technological developments and help bring new services and efficiency to our growing business in the USA, Canada and Europe," said NGC CEO Adam Van Witzenburg.
For his part, Dreger says that he is looking forward to helping NGC leverage his strategic and tactical management experience in leadership roles focused on leveraging emerging technologies and techniques to develop customer driven systems and solutions.
Dreger officially joined National Gift Card in mid-February.
About National Gift Card Corp.: National Gift Card Corp. (NGC) is the leading marketer and supplier of gift cards for use in loyalty, incentive and rewards programs. The agency offers a wide variety of retail, restaurant and prepaid cards along with secure online ordering, distribution, fulfillment services, a Gift Card API and customized programs designed to reach each client's specific objectives. NGC continues to develop innovative technology solutions and delivers the best value to its customers. National Gift Card operates across the U.S. and in Canada, and in the United Kingdom and across Europe as NGC Corp. Europe, Ltd. National Gift Card Corp. is headquartered in Illinois. To learn more about National Gift Card Corp., visit http://www.ngc-
