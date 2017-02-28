News By Tag
Index Fund Advisors Announces Becky Vasques, CFP® Honored as a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor
Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announces Becky Vasquez, CFP® has been selected by Forbes as one of the top 200 women advisors nationwide.
Ms. Vasquez specializes in advising high net worth clients on personalized asset allocation, retirement planning, and tax efficient strategies using a passive investment strategy.
MARCH 14, 2017 -- IRVINE, CA -- Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA), a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm based in Irvine, California, today announced Becky Vasquez, CFP® has been named among the top 200 advisors by Forbes out of more than 13,000 nominations received. Those ranked manage a combined $210 billion on behalf of individuals and families.
"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes as a top women advisor in America," said Vasquez. "With 30 years in the financial services industry, I have dedicated my career to helping investors reach their financial goals."
Ms. Vasquez goes on to say that "Understanding how people think about investing, providing education on a passive investment strategy, and sharing how IFA can provide value has allowed me to develop and maintain a strong client base over the years with a steady referral network."
Vasquez, who joined IFA in 2006, is based out of the firm's headquarters in Irvine, California and in addition to working with high net worth individuals, also focuses on advising investment committees for endowments, foundations, and pension plans as well as working with companies to construct highly-diversified, low-cost 401(k) retirement solutions for their employees.
"Becky's thoughtful and disciplined approach to her business has allowed her to help clients manage their money. World-class financial advice is really about helping others," said Mark Hebner, Founder and President of IFA. "Becky develops great relationships with clients by identifying what they want to accomplish with their investments, and then formulates a plan to help achieve their goals."
The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research. The methodology used to determine the ranking can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/
Founded in 1999, Index Fund Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a nationally recognized expert on evidence-based index fund investing, IFA has seen rapid growth in the last few years, with its assets under management more than doubling since 2010.
About Index Fund Advisors
Index Fund Advisors, Inc. (IFA) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and provider of fiduciary wealth services. IFA's investment strategy focuses on risk-appropriate, globally diversified index fund portfolios for high net worth individuals, institutions and corporate and nonprofit retirement plans. Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Irvine, CA, IFA provides advice to over 2,200 clients throughout the country and manages $3.08 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016. For more information, please visit our website at www.ifa.com.
