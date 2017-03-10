News By Tag
American Insurance Alliance Hires New Insurance Consultant
Barnhart, Mo. insurance agency is a member of St. Louis, Mo.-based alliance
Prior to joining the company, Harris was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. During his service, he earned an associate degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology. After he completed active duty, he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing: Sales Management from Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
American Insurance Alliance is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. American Insurance Alliance is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home, health, business and life insurance. The company, which is owned by Sarae Glaenzer and Randy Kraemer, is located at 7004 Monticello in Barnhart, Mo. Glaenzer has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years and Kraemer for 34 years.
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
For more information about American Insurance Alliance, call (636) 464-1221 or visit http://www.ainsalliance.com.
