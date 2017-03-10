Portwell Expands its Product Offerings of 7th Gen Intel Core Processors with COM Express Modules

PCOM-B643VG & PCOM-B644VG Type 6 COM Express modules with 7th Gen Intel Core
, a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, today announces the release of the PCOM-B643VG Type 6 COM Express Basic (125mm x 95mm) module, and the PCOM-B644VG Type 6 COM Express Compact (95mm x 95mm) module, developed with the 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors (codenamed Kaby Lake), following the product launch in late February of PCOM-B642VG, a Type 6 COM Express module based on the 7th generation Intel® Core™ desktop processors. Both the PCOM-B643VG and PCOM-B644VG modules include Intel® Turbo Boost Technology for faster processing, Intel® vPro™ Technology for superior remote capabilities and Intel® Hyper-threading Technology for multithreading. Supporting three symmetric independent displays, the PCOM-B643VG and PCOM-B644VG are designed with the 7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, built on 14nm process technology utilizing multi-stream technology, resulting in up to double the performance of the integrated GPU and improved energy efficiency. These features translate into reduced manageability cost and improved security capability.Key Features of the Portwell PCOM-B643VG
The Portwell PCOM-B643VG Type 6 COM Express module supports the 7th generation Intel® Core™ mobile processors (codenamed Kaby Lake-H) and Intel® QM175 and CM238 express chipsets; up to 32GB DDR4-2133MT/
s SDRAM on two SODIMM sockets; two DisplayPort (DP), one VGA and one LVDS output; 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0; 4x SATA3; 8x PCIe x1 and 1x PCIe x16; 1x GbE; and wide voltage support from 6V to 18V. Specifically, the PCOM-B643VG COM Express module supports up to 32GB ECC (supported by CM238 chipset only) and non-ECC DDR4 up to 2400MHz on two 288-pin SODIMM sockets, making it faster than its predecessor. Its expansion interface supports one PCIe x16 Gen3 (8.0GT/s) for enhanced video performance, 1.6 times faster than the previous Gen2 (5.0GT/s), and eight PCIe x1 Gen3 (8.0 GT/s). Furthermore, PCOM-B643VG supports three independent displays, DisplayPort (DP), VGA and eDP with greater 3D performance compared to its previous generation. Running with a low TDP CPU (25/35/45 watts), the PCOM-B643VG can deliver superior performance in various environments. Portwell's PCOM-B643VG is an ideal solution for applications in medical/ healthcare systems, retail systems, network systems, digital signage and IoT solutions.Key Features of the Portwell PCOM-B644VG
The Portwell PCOM-B644VG Type 6 COM Express Compact module features the 7th generation Intel® Core™ ultra-low power processors (codenamed Kaby Lake-U); up to 32GB DDR4-2133MT/
s SDRAM on two SODIMM sockets; one DisplayPort (DP), one VGA and one LVDS output; 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0; 2x SATA3, 5x PCIe x1 and 1x PCIe x4 (PEG); 1x GbE; and wide voltage support from 6V to 18V. More specifically, the PCOM-B644VG COM Express module supports up to 32GB non-ECC DDR4 up to 2400MHz on two 288-pin SODIMM sockets, making it faster than its predecessor. It offers expansion interface supporting one PCIe x4 Gen3 (8.0GT/s) in PEG for enhanced video performance, 1.6 times faster than the previous Gen2 (5.0GT/s), and five PCIe x1 Gen3 (8.0 GT/s). In addition, the PCOM-B644VG supports three independent displays, DisplayPort (DP), VGA and eDP with greater 3D performance compared to its previous generation. Operating with an ultra-low TDP CPU (15 watts), the PCOM-B644VG can deliver performance with energy efficiency for various applications in automation systems, retail systems, network systems and IoT solutions.Flexibility, Longevity and Faster Time to Market
As the markets evolve, Portwell's versatile COM Express module product solutions adapt to the changes by enabling designers to partition commodity host-processors from proprietary baseboards, thereby minimizing current and future design risks during the initial phase of development. This design of separating the CPU-upgradable module from system specific I/O carrier boards further safeguards development investments and lowers total cost of ownership. In addition, Portwell can also provide services to clients on the carrier board design and development, review schematics and BIOS customization. At Portwell, we strive to create superior products for our customers.
Product details:
Portwell PCOM-B643VG Type 6 COM Express Module: http://www.portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCO...
Portwell PCOM-B644VG Type 6 COM Express Compact Module: http://www.portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=PCO...
Product availability:
In addition to American Portwell Technology, Inc., the Portwell PCOM-B643VG and PCOM-B644VG Type 6 COM Express modules are also available through Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Avnet, Inc.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
