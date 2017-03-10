Now Available: Belltech's 1 inch rear Anti-Sway Bar 2015+ Ford F-150 (All Short Bed Cabs) 2WD/4WD

Contact

-- Belltech Sport Trucks has announced the release of a rear Anti sway bar designed to be paired with the 6446/6447 flip kit(s) for the 2015+ Ford F-150 (All Cabs, Short Bed). Each Belltech kit includes all the required components needed to install the product properly on the vehicle.Part Number: 5559Description:Rear Sway bar (flipped axel only)UPC: 722439992397Weight: 31 lbsBox: 25.5 X 48.75 X 6.5 = 0.49 cuftMSRP: $294.99Availability:Can be ordered nowBelltech Sport Trucks, KW Suspensions, ST Suspensions and LSD Doors are brands of KW automotive North America Inc. With over 30 years experience in suspension design and manufacturing, Belltech is recognized as the undisputed leader in Sport Truck suspension products. What began more than 20 years ago as an idea is now one of the most respected companies in the industry. In fact, it is that same entrepreneurial spirit, focus on customer service and uncompromising quality that make Belltech one of the world's most respected manufacturers of suspensions.