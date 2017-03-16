News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Spring Solo Exhibitions to open at The Center for Contemporary Art
"Dara Alter: Missed a Spot," presents the work of Dara Alter, a resident of New Jersey, who makes mulit-surfaced paintings on plexiglass and archival acetate. Born in Toronto, Canada, Dara is the recipient of the Giza-Daniels Endesha award from Rutgers University and was a recent Resident Artist at the Digital Painting Atelier at OCAD University in Toronto.
"Matthew Borgen: Comic Spatial Analysis," showcases the work of Matthew Borgen who removes individual 1930's and 40's era comics panels from their normal linear sequences and recombines them utilizing alternative strategies of organization. A native of Akron, Ohio, he is now a resident of Philadelphia where he is the Exhibitions Coordinator for Arcadia University.
"HE Wei: Space Permeable," features the work of HE Wei whose work adopts an interdisciplinary approach by combining sculpture, installation, design, media, and performance in order to create what he calls a participatory art event. He is the founder of HE+HU Art Collective and a member of the NEW INC, the incubator program of art, design and technology under the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York.
"Each year The Center's Exhibitions Committee meets to select artists from our annual International Juried Exhibition for solo shows," says The Center's Executive Director, Elie Porter Trubert. "Unlike the juror, who selects artwork through a "blind" process, The Committee dives into the full body of work of each accepted artist. We are very excited about the three artists who were awarded this opportunity and look forward to seeing Dara Alter's luminous multi-layered paintings, Matthew Borgen's dynamic reconfigured classic comic book narratives and HE Wei's playful and thought-provoking installations in our galleries."
The second exhibition, "Lena Shiffman: The Art of Storytelling,"
Jpeg images are available upon request.
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
Gallery Hours
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays and major holidays.
The gallery is also open during the evening when classes are in session.
Media Contact
Leigh Zona, Communications and Development Manager
The Center for Contemporary Art
2020 Burnt Mills Road
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-2345 ext. 104
lzona@ccabedminster.org
Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2017