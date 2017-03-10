 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Optimizing the Enterprise Learning Experience with rapidLD

 
 
ROSWELL, Ga. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Rapid Learning Deployment (rapidLD), a leader in the learning and talent management technology space, is excited to announce a transformative new consulting service to help organizations drive development in the job roles that are critical to the company's success.

Learning and development leaders are facing an explosion of providers and platforms serving fresh content on demand, but the choices are overwhelming, and few of them have a unifying strategy to make sense of it all across the enterprise.

There is a new world order in corporate learning; rapidLD calls it the "enterprise learning experience." It is the alignment of learning and development with the key job activities that deliver value for the organization, and it is enabled by the marriage of learning strategy and technology integration. rapidLD's Content Technology Practice has an exciting new offering, the Enterprise Learning Strategy Assessment (ELSA), which is designed to align learning strategy goals with current content and technology system capability to create the optimal enterprise learning experience.

rapidLD consultants provide a comprehensive set of recommendations and then offer a customized level of support to assist in implementing them. They also teach this process so that this learning strategy can stay fresh and current—a critical requirement in this fast-paced business climate.

The assessment, ELSA, will help organizations identify the jobs that create the most value for the organization and align learning and development plans to them, as well as develop a strategy that links investments to a clear business case with measurable outcomes. The resulting recommendations will also help organizations pick the right partners and platforms for their culture and environment and effectively integrate these into the existing infrastructure.

rapidLD understands that a strategy is only effective once implemented. Its ELSA service will help organizations transform their learning function through organization and process design, and through change management that reflects enterprise learning principles and successfully achieves buy-in at all levels of the organization.

In short, rapidLD's ELSA service is designed to help embed learning as a way of life at the organization.


About rapidLD
rapidLD (a service mark of Rapid Learning Deployment, LLC) is a leader in learning and talent system consultation and implementation for platforms from vendors such as Saba Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, and many others. rapidLD's trusted relationship with clients has provided the organization with a unique perspective on the challenges its clients face at the intersection of content, strategy, and technology. This perspective provided the impetus for the development of the Enterprise Learning Strategy Assessment (ELSA) service as a driver to accelerate business value.

Click to Share