Wax Digital enhances public sector procurement value through PEPPOL certification

PEPPOL - Connected Europe

End

-- The UK's number one eProcurement solution provider Wax Digital has become a member of Pan European Public Procurement On-Line (PEPPOL) – making it easier for its growing public sector customer base to deal electronically with any Europe-based business supplying to it.Wax Digital has been awarded 'certified access point provider' status by OpenPEPPOL – an organisation set up to enable European businesses to easily deal electronically with any European public sector buyers in their procurement processes, increasing competition for government contracts and therefore providing better value for tax payers' money.Public sector users of Wax Digital's web3 eProcurement solution, which includes numerous NHS trusts and other public sector bodies, now have the added reassurance of its compliance with PEPPOL's set of systems and protocols to connect with suppliers for e-ordering, e-invoicing, electronic credit notes and advanced shipping notifications (ASNs). This will help them to increase procurement efficiency by reducing procurement costs, preventing potential human error, and increasing supply chain visibility.As a large public sector body, the NHS has successfully transformed its eProcurement strategy by adopting PEPPOL standards, and GS1 standards that enable accurate traceability of products and assets.Wax has in recent years expanded its public sector customer base, which now includes government and NHS organisations such as County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust, Nottingham NHS Trust, HQIP, Coal Authority, and States of Jersey.Daniel Ball, director at Wax Digital says: "We are delighted to have been awarded membership of the PEPPOL network proving that our web3 platform is one of the most suited to public sector procurement, and to be part of enabling greater procurement efficiency for the public sector as a result. The public sector has in recent years shown innovation in procurement and managing its supply chains, and thanks to the PEPPOL network, organisations can much more easily develop highly effective procurement practices and automation to deliver greater value."Wax Digital is Europe's leading provider of on-demand Purchase to Pay and eSourcing solutions.For more information, visit: www.waxdigital.com