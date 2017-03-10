News By Tag
BrandMortgage and Community Sustainability Enterprise Team up with Local Organizations
The Companies Collaborate on their Second Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanity Home Build and Presentation
BrandBank (http://www.thebrandbank.com)
The final phase of the collaboration took place in the first quarter of 2017. Shared by BrandMortgage, McMichael & Gray and the Meadowcreek Athletic Department, these days consisted of furnishing and decorating the new home to prepare for presentation to the lucky family. This phase was part of an innovative youth leadership development program that both BrandMortgage and CSE have built expressly with the athletes of Meadowcreek High School in mind, who, along with staffers and more, participated. This satisfied an essential piece of the community service requirement that itself has become the heart of the program.
"BrandMortgage and CSE demonstrate and champion corporate social responsibility as it relates to affordable homeownership and youth leadership development,"
Deirdra Cox adds, "A collaborative effort with Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanity is an expansion of the BrandMortgage community development network of like-minded business professionals. We welcome our inaugural partners, Randall Brown of Credit Plus and Randy McMichael and Katie Fish of McMichael & Gray."
The home build and corporate partnerships with organizations like Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanity, are just a few of the many examples of how seriously BrandMortgage takes its position not only as an industry leader, but as a change agent of the communities in which it operates. Similarly, this project is at the core of Community Sustainability Enterprise's mission and values.
About BrandMortgage
BrandMortgage is focused on being the best and strongest lender in the Southeast and, while they provide loans in 10 states, the full-service lender has never outgrown their Georgia roots. Offering a wide variety of mortgage finance products, they help each and every client choose the best options to fit their budget and meet their individual needs. BrandMortgage strives to take the guesswork out of the application process and explains all of the options in simple, straightforward language so their clients feel comfortable and secure with their decision. To learn more about BrandMortgage and their broad assortment of mortgage finance products, please visit www.brandmortgage.com.
About the BrandMortgage/
The BrandMortgage/
About Community Sustainability Enterprise
Community Sustainability Enterprise is a Georgia 501c3 whose mission is to transform the socio-economic landscape of low income/high potential communities one generation at a time, through impactful public-private partnerships and corporate social responsibility missions that deliver transformational evidence-based programming that promotes self sufficiency, economic sustainability and community pride. Please visit http://www.communityse.org/
About Warrick Dunn Charities
Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC) activates a mission to support stable homes and healthier living environments that create better futures for families and others in need. WDC provides nutrition & wellness workshops to education and financial literacy initiatives to ensure participants thrive inside and outside of their homes. Kicking-off 20 years, Homes for the Holidays (HFTH) continues to positively influence low-income single parents and their children through affordable homeownership assistance and meaningful, needs-based programming. HFTH will celebrate the 20th anniversary in November 2017. To learn more about WDC and the HFTH program, please visit www.wdc.org.
About BrandBank
Lawrenceville, Georgia-based BrandBank, was chartered as The Brand Banking Company in 1905. BrandBank is the oldest community bank in Gwinnett County, Georgia with total assets of $2.4 Billion. In 2015, BrandBank ranked number one in Customer Service among all banks its size in the U.S., according to Customer Service Profiles, Inc., a leading independent banking research firm. In addition to operating branches in Buford, Duluth, Flowery Branch, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Suwanee, BrandBank has loan production offices in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Kennesaw, and Winder. BrandExpress offices are located in Buckhead, Suwanee and Winder. For more information about BrandBank and BrandExpress, please visit www.thebrandbank.com.
Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender
Media Contact
Jennifer Barakat
jbarakat@brandmortgage.com
