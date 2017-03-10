News By Tag
Avatar Management Services Wins Eight Telly Awards in the 38th Annual Ceremony
With over 12,000 entries from all fifty states and five continents globally, this year's Telly Awards has been one of the most successful and competitive in the long history of the awards. Avatar was awarded eight, that's right eight, Telly Awards this year for two major campaigns. Links to all eight winning videos are available below for viewing:
Silver Winners (The highest award)
Avatar Vlogs
- Safety and Risk
- Education and Training
- Compass Analysis One
- Compass Analysis Two
Bronze Winners
The LLLC™ Defensive Driving Campaign
- Doug and Following Distance
- LLLC: The Movie Trailer
- Miss Conduct & Following Distance
- Speeding & Prison
"At Avatar, we've worked hard to raise the quality of our productions, bringing edutainment to the forefront in order to set us apart in our industry," said Matt Pallotta, Senior Vice President of Avatar. "In 2017, it paid off in spades with eight of eight submissions receiving Telly Awards this year, both Silver and Bronze, for everything from client and educational videos to marketing and promotional content. We couldn't be more excited and proud of our team and the achievements we've shared."
A prestigious judging panel of 600+ accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work, however, entries do not compete against each other. Rather, entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as winners of a Silver Telly, the highest honor, and other outstanding works are awarded a Bronze Telly.
"We're very proud of the most creative production team in the business! And, we aren't even a video company," added Mark G. Gardner, CEO of Avatar.
About Telly
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award, honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs; the finest video and film productions;
About Avatar
Avatar creates custom-branded management tools, such as validated hiring protocols and outcome-based training materials. During the last 25 years, Avatar's designs have been used by hundreds of leading firms to improve the job performance of more than one million employees. In fact, Avatar's steady growth has led to the creation of three successful subsidiaries:
