Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Avatar Management Services Wins Eight Telly Awards in the 38th Annual Ceremony

 
 
MACEDONIA, Ohio - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Avatar Management Services, Inc. (Avatar), a professional services organization dedicated to making the world a safer place through education and training for the transportation industry, has been named a multiple campaign winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards for videos used in client and educational training, as well as Avatar-branded marketing and promotional content.

With over 12,000 entries from all fifty states and five continents globally, this year's Telly Awards has been one of the most successful and competitive in the long history of the awards. Avatar was awarded eight, that's right eight, Telly Awards this year for two major campaigns. Links to all eight winning videos are available below for viewing:

Silver Winners (The highest award)

Avatar Vlogs

-          Safety and Risk

-          Education and Training

-          Compass Analysis One

-          Compass Analysis Two

Bronze Winners

The LLLC™ Defensive Driving Campaign

-          Doug and Following Distance

-          LLLC: The Movie Trailer

-          Miss Conduct & Following Distance

-          Speeding & Prison

"At Avatar, we've worked hard to raise the quality of our productions, bringing edutainment to the forefront in order to set us apart in our industry," said Matt Pallotta, Senior Vice President of Avatar. "In 2017, it paid off in spades with eight of eight submissions receiving Telly Awards this year, both Silver and Bronze, for everything from client and educational videos to marketing and promotional content.  We couldn't be more excited and proud of our team and the achievements we've shared."

A prestigious judging panel of 600+ accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work, however, entries do not compete against each other. Rather, entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as winners of a Silver Telly, the highest honor, and other outstanding works are awarded a Bronze Telly.

"We're very proud of the most creative production team in the business!  And, we aren't even a video company," added Mark G. Gardner, CEO of Avatar.

About Telly

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award, honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs; the finest video and film productions; and web commercials, videos and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

About Avatar

Avatar creates custom-branded management tools, such as validated hiring protocols and outcome-based training materials. During the last 25 years, Avatar's designs have been used by hundreds of leading firms to improve the job performance of more than one million employees. In fact, Avatar's steady growth has led to the creation of three successful subsidiaries: TAPTCO, Inc., AvatarFleet, LLC and The School Bus Safety Company, each providing human performance improvement tools to their respective niche markets. To embrace safety, save lives and achieve more with Avatar call 330-963-3900 or visit us at http://www.avatarms.com.

