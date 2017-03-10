Functional Food Ingredients Market worth $2.5 Billion by 2020

[213 Pages Report] Functional Food Ingredients Market report categorizes the global market by Application (Food & Beverage), Health Benefit (Gut, Bone, Health), Type (Protein, Vitamin, Mineral, Hydrocolloid, Carotenoid), & by Region

-- The report "by Type (Protein, Vitamin, Mineral, Prebiotic & Probiotic, Hydrocolloid, Essential Oil, Fatty Acid, Carotenoid), Application (Food & Beverage), Health Benefit (Gut, Bone, Health, Immunity, Nutrition), & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020" defines and segments the functional food ingredients market on the basis of various types, applications, health benefits, and regions, with analyses and projections of the market size of each of these segments in terms of value and volume. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the functional food ingredients market with an analysis of the trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives.Functional food ingredients can be defined as ingredients that have the capability to add a particular benefit to the end product. A proper understanding of the features of various specialty food ingredients allows food & beverage formulators to use their potential contributions to meet the consumer demands. The features of these ingredients include preservation, texturization, emulsification, coloring, processing aids, and nutritional enhancement. The changing lifestyles and growing health awareness among consumers are some of the factors fueling the market for functional food ingredients.The market for functional food ingredients is projected to reach about $2.5 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of about 6% from 2015 to 2020. In 2014, North America was the largest market for functional food ingredients. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for functional food ingredients during the review period. This is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and growing incidences of chronic diseases such as gut diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets.The report includes marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Associated British Food plc (U.K.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.) and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.). The key players in the market are focusing on new product launches and expansion of their facilities to enter markets.MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.Markets and MarketsUNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZMagarpatta city, HadapsarPune, Maharashtra 411013, IndiaPhone : 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com