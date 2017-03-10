News By Tag
Functional Food Ingredients Market worth $2.5 Billion by 2020
[213 Pages Report] Functional Food Ingredients Market report categorizes the global market by Application (Food & Beverage), Health Benefit (Gut, Bone, Health), Type (Protein, Vitamin, Mineral, Hydrocolloid, Carotenoid), & by Region
Browse 124 market tables and 64 figures spread through 213 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Protein, Vitamin, Mineral, Prebiotic & Probiotic, Hydrocolloid, Essential Oil, Fatty Acid, Carotenoid), Application (Food & Beverage), Health Benefit (Gut, Bone, Health, Immunity, Nutrition), & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020"
Functional food ingredients can be defined as ingredients that have the capability to add a particular benefit to the end product. A proper understanding of the features of various specialty food ingredients allows food & beverage formulators to use their potential contributions to meet the consumer demands. The features of these ingredients include preservation, texturization, emulsification, coloring, processing aids, and nutritional enhancement. The changing lifestyles and growing health awareness among consumers are some of the factors fueling the market for functional food ingredients.
The market for functional food ingredients is projected to reach about $2.5 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of about 6% from 2015 to 2020. In 2014, North America was the largest market for functional food ingredients. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for functional food ingredients during the review period. This is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and growing incidences of chronic diseases such as gut diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets.
The report includes marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
