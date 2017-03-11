 

Skylark Services announces Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

Skylark Services, DBA Skylark Drone Research, earns National WBE Distinction
 
Skylark Drone Research
Skylark Drone Research
WASHINGTON - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Skylark Services, LLC a global provider of compelling economic research and analysis related to manned and unmanned commercial aviation, announced today that the Women Presidents' Educational Organization, a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has certified it as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification affirms that Skylark Services, LLC is a woman-owned, operated, and controlled business.

"We are very excited to receive this recognition and provide this certification as a service to our clients who are committed to diversity and appreciate our experience in economic analysis," said Dr. Tulinda Larsen, Founder and CEO of Skylark Services, LLC. "We welcome the increased visibility and additional opportunities this brings, specifically new work with companies and contractors with Supplier Diversity Programs."

About Dr. Tulinda Larsen

Dr. Tulinda Larsen is CEO and Founder of Skylark Services, a certified Women Owned Business. She draws on more than 30 years of experience serving as an adviser to aviation firms. Before moving to the private sector, she worked in the Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation, served as vice president Government Relations for the Regional Airline Association, and president of the Alaska Air Carriers Association.

Dr. Larsen holds a master's degree in economics and a bachelor's in political science/economics from The George Washington University and a doctorate of management and airline operations at the University of Maryland University College.

About Skylark Services, LLC

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Larsen, Skylark Services provides economic consulting services including, market assessments, economic benefit analysis, and forecasting. Skylark Services specializes in applying economic principles and modeling to understanding the aviation market. Economic analysis provides insight into how markets operate, and offers methods for attempting to predict future market behavior in response to events, trends, and cycles.  We assist policymakers and the industry chose between alternatives based on systematic analysis, quantify of the benefits and costs of initiatives, market potentials for new products and services, and evaluate funding mechanisms for implementation of policies.

About Skylark Drone Research

Skylark Drone Research (SDR), a DBA of Skylark Services, was founded in 2016 by Dr. Larsen and is dedicated to conducting and compiling economic research related to Commercial Drones, also know as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). SDR is currently analyzing options for integration of drones into air traffic management and commercial air space, assisting with a major conference on Autonomous Vehicles known as INTRASECT, and investigating the use of drones to improve operations for precision agriculture and snowsport/mountain bike resorts.

For more information about Dr. Tulinda Larsen and Skylark Services, LLC, please visit our website at www.TulindaLarsen.com and for information on research related to drone please visit www.SkylarkDroneResearch.com

About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. You can visit them at www.wbenc.org.

