New Corinthian Travel Tour Inspired by Real Marigold Hotel
The popular Real Marigold Hotel TV series, which recently ended, has inspired Corinthian Travel to create an itinerary that reflected what the celebrities got up to in the India state of Kerala.
Quintessential Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/
Many of the places visited during the popular TV series are included within the itinerary, including the extraordinary Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai, the historic Tamil Hindu temple located on the southern bank of the Vaigai River, which houses 14 gopurams (gateway towers), ranging from 45–50m in height, and containing over 33,000 sculptures.
Accommodation is in boutique hotels, including the same 'house' which the celebrities are staying in, in Cochin, otherwise known as Le Colonial.
The holiday commences with two nights in Cochin (Kochi), once an important port on the spice route, with its ancient lanes and buzzing bazaars; there will also be a chance to learn to cook a traditional Keralan curry, before journeying to the tropical backwaters and boarding a traditional houseboat, for a supremely tranquil cruise through the canals and lakes of this timeless part of rural Kerala.
Next, climb up into the verdant hills of the Western Ghats to the Hill Station of Munnar, with a stay in the bungalow of a colonial tea planter, with views across the rolling countryside, and learning about the art of making fine teas.
An authentic and highly memorable immersion into southern India then awaits at the holy temple city of Madurai to mix with the locals (as in the television series) in a traditional village and attend a mystical evening prayer ceremony at the sacred Meenakshi Amman Temple.
The itinerary concludes with time to relax by the sun kissed shores of the Indian Ocean at Kovalam, sampling the ancient south Indian science of life – Ayurveda.
The holiday costs from £1845 per person (two sharing) which includes 12 nights' B&B (plus five lunches and four dinners), sightseeing and entrances as per the itinerary, private cruises through Cochin Harbour and the Kerala Backwaters, an Ayurvedic spa treatment and guides (flights extra).
Call Corinthian Travel on 020 3583 6089 (www.corinthiantravel.co.uk).
