 
News By Tag
* India Holidays
* Luxury Holidays In India
* India Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Basingstoke
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

New Corinthian Travel Tour Inspired by Real Marigold Hotel

The popular Real Marigold Hotel TV series, which recently ended, has inspired Corinthian Travel to create an itinerary that reflected what the celebrities got up to in the India state of Kerala.
 
 
The beautiful backwaters of Kerala
The beautiful backwaters of Kerala
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
India Holidays
Luxury Holidays In India
India Tours

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Basingstoke - Hampshire - England

Subject:
Products

BASINGSTOKE, England - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Corinthian Travel has created a brand-new tour to Kerala, inspired by the recent BBC TV series The Real Marigold Hotel, in which ageing celebrities spent a month in the southern Indian state, to see if it might be a suitable retirement location.

Quintessential Kerala – The Real Marigold Experience (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/destination/south-india-holidays/kerala-real-marigold-experience), is a two-week, private, chauffeur-driven tour, showcasing all the highlights of the tropical region which is widely regarded as the most picturesque in the whole of India, characterised by its verdant hills carpeted with tea gardens, alluring backwaters lined with sleepy villages and houseboats, idyllic beaches, colonial architecture, and towering temples.

Many of the places visited during the popular TV series are included within the itinerary, including the extraordinary Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai, the historic Tamil Hindu temple located on the southern bank of the Vaigai River, which houses 14 gopurams (gateway towers), ranging from 45–50m in height, and containing over 33,000 sculptures.

Accommodation is in boutique hotels, including the same 'house' which the celebrities are staying in, in Cochin, otherwise known as Le Colonial.

The holiday commences with two nights in Cochin (Kochi), once an important port on the spice route, with its ancient lanes and buzzing bazaars; there will also be a chance to learn to cook a traditional Keralan curry, before journeying to the tropical backwaters and boarding a traditional houseboat, for a supremely tranquil cruise through the canals and lakes of this timeless part of rural Kerala.

Next, climb up into the verdant hills of the Western Ghats to the Hill Station of Munnar, with a stay in the bungalow of a colonial tea planter, with views across the rolling countryside, and learning about the art of making fine teas.

An authentic and highly memorable immersion into southern India then awaits at the holy temple city of Madurai to mix with the locals (as in the television series) in a traditional village and attend a mystical evening prayer ceremony at the sacred Meenakshi Amman Temple.

The itinerary concludes with time to relax by the sun kissed shores of the Indian Ocean at Kovalam, sampling the ancient south Indian science of life – Ayurveda.

The holiday costs from £1845 per person (two sharing) which includes 12 nights' B&B (plus five lunches and four dinners), sightseeing and entrances as per the itinerary, private cruises through Cochin Harbour and the Kerala Backwaters, an Ayurvedic spa treatment and guides (flights extra).

Call Corinthian Travel on 020 3583 6089 (www.corinthiantravel.co.uk).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Source:Corinthian Travel
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:India Holidays, Luxury Holidays In India, India Tours
Industry:Travel
Location:Basingstoke - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Travel Dog PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share