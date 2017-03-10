ShopRite of Northvale to Host Grand Re-opening and Ribbon-cutting Ceremony with Inserra Fam

News By Tag
Completely remodeled, ShopRite of Northvale now features an expansive Produce Department with an array of natural and organic offerings, an updated Appy Department with salad and store-baked deli meats, a new "all natural" aisle with more than 1,000 linear feet of product offerings, a freshly-updated Dietitian's Corner and an expanded Food Service Department with meals prepared by Inserra's on-site chefs. The store also underwent a technology and energy efficiency upgrade, including the addition of self-checkout registers, high-efficiency refrigerated cases and LED lighting throughout the aisles. In addition, ShopRite from Home now has an exclusive entrance for in-store pickups. Guzzo and Guzzo Architects with DGC Capital Construction handled the remodel efforts.
Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately-held family business, Inserra Supermarkets remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery chain committed to serving families and children. Based in Mahwah, N.J., the company owns and operates 22 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York. Inserra Supermarkets is widely acknowledged as a good corporate citizen, dedicated to improving the lives of local residents and those in need.
