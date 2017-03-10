 
Kelley Kronenberg Adds Two Attorneys to Fort Lauderdale Office

Attorneys Joseph A. Cafaro and Roger C. Simmons Join the Firm
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, announced that Joseph A. Cafaro and Roger C. Simmons have joined the firm's Fort Lauderdale office as attorneys.

Mr. Cafaro focuses his practice on Third Party Insurance Defense and General Liability. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, he was a Senior Associate at a statewide corporate defense firm handling Complex Commercial Litigation, Contract Disputes and General Liability claims. His background includes the handing of all aspects of litigation and his past clients have included corporate entities ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, as well as individuals and educational institutions.

Mr. Cafaro earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University and his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, the United States District for the Southern District of Florida, New Jersey and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Mr. Simmons focuses his practice on Workers' Compensation defense and has more than two decades of experience in this area. He has handled Workers' Compensation matters for various law firms, including Kelley Kronenberg, and has served as In-house Counsel for several insurance carriers. His background includes numerous wins in Final Hearings as well as presenting Oral Arguments to the First District Court of Appeal. Additionally, he owned and operated his own law firm in which he practiced Estate Planning, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability/SSI, and Unemployment Compensation.

Mr. Simmons earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

End
